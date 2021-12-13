ANL 10.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-4.8%)
ASC 11.80 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.51%)
ASL 12.90 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
BOP 8.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
BYCO 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.61%)
FCCL 17.09 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.67%)
FFBL 23.20 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.44%)
FFL 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.39%)
FNEL 8.40 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.19%)
GGGL 13.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.73%)
GGL 23.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-3.05%)
HUMNL 5.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.36%)
JSCL 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.42%)
KAPCO 30.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.68%)
KEL 3.16 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.64%)
MDTL 2.05 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (4.06%)
MLCF 31.60 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.43%)
NETSOL 84.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-2.87%)
PACE 3.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.86%)
PAEL 19.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.01%)
PIBTL 7.07 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
POWER 6.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.63%)
PRL 11.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 8.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.64%)
SILK 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.54%)
SNGP 36.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.27%)
TELE 13.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-3.62%)
TRG 95.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-1.24%)
UNITY 22.08 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.82%)
WTL 1.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-7.25%)
BR100 4,404 Decreased By -8.9 (-0.2%)
BR30 17,233 Decreased By -115.7 (-0.67%)
KSE100 43,229 Decreased By -166.4 (-0.38%)
KSE30 16,825 Decreased By -76.2 (-0.45%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,836
624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,289,293
24424hr
Sindh
478,017
Punjab
443,886
Balochistan
33,532
Islamabad
108,128
KPK
180,696
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 13, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian shares rise as metals, energy stocks gain

Reuters 13 Dec 2021

BENGALURU: Indian shares rose on Monday, helped by gains in metals and energy stocks, with sentiment also aided by global markets pushing ahead on hopes COVID-19 vaccines would limit the economic fallout from the Omicron variant.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index was up 0.62% at 17,620.50 by 0356 GMT, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.54% to 59,103.72.

The Nifty metal and energy indexes were among the biggest gainers, up 1.36% and 1.4% respectively.

Among individual stocks, Axis Bank and PowerGrid Corporation of India gained about 2% and 3%, respectively. Tega Industries will make its market debut on Monday.

Asian stocks pushed ahead with investors seemingly confident markets can weather whatever comes from a host of central bank meetings this week, including the likely early end to US policy stimulus.

Indian shares blue chip NSE Nifty 50 index Covid19 vaccines

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

Indian shares rise as metals, energy stocks gain

SBP to launch Asaan Mobile Account today

Tarin to hold meeting with SME policy stakeholders today

New Gwadar airport approved at 550pc higher cost

17pc ST on cell phones valuing above $200 on the cards

Energy sector not out of the woods yet

Putin laments collapse of Soviet Union

Modi’s Twitter hacked again by crypto scammers

Pakistan to participate in Beijing Olympics despite US boycott

Cop on polio duty martyred in KP's Tank district

Punjab govt mandates use of EVMs in local bodies elections

Read more stories