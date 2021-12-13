ANL 10.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-5.25%)
ASC 11.80 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.51%)
ASL 12.90 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
BOP 8.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
BYCO 5.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.96%)
FCCL 17.09 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.67%)
FFBL 23.20 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.44%)
FFL 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.39%)
FNEL 8.27 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.61%)
GGGL 13.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.73%)
GGL 23.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-3.22%)
HUMNL 5.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.36%)
JSCL 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.42%)
KAPCO 30.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.81%)
KEL 3.16 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.64%)
MDTL 2.05 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (4.06%)
MLCF 31.60 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.43%)
NETSOL 84.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.75 (-3.15%)
PACE 3.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.86%)
PAEL 19.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.01%)
PIBTL 7.07 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
POWER 6.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.63%)
PRL 11.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 8.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.58%)
SILK 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.69%)
SNGP 36.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.27%)
TELE 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.83%)
TRG 95.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-1.44%)
UNITY 22.08 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.82%)
WTL 1.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-7.77%)
BR100 4,400 Decreased By -13.5 (-0.31%)
BR30 17,212 Decreased By -137 (-0.79%)
KSE100 43,211 Decreased By -185.1 (-0.43%)
KSE30 16,813 Decreased By -88.1 (-0.52%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,836
624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,289,293
24424hr
Sindh
478,017
Punjab
443,886
Balochistan
33,532
Islamabad
108,128
KPK
180,696
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 13, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold extends gains on US inflation data, focus on central bank meetings

Reuters 13 Dec 2021

Gold inched higher on Monday as elevated US consumer prices lifted its appeal as an inflation hedge, while investors awaited a flurry of central bank meetings this week, including by the US Federal Reserve, for further direction.

FUNDAMENTALS

  • Spot gold rose 0.2% to $1,786.51 per ounce by 0213 GMT, after Friday's 0.8% gain. US gold futures were up 0.2% to $1,787.70.

  • US consumer prices increased further in November as the cost of goods and services rose broadly amid supply constraints, leading to the largest annual gain since 1982.

Spot gold may bounce to $1,805; momentum weak

  • The dollar index was quiet at the start of a week in which central bank meetings will likely drive currency markets.

  • The Fed is widely expected to signal a faster tapering of asset buying this week, and thus an earlier start to rate hikes.

  • The European Central Bank and the Bank of Japan are set to review their monetary policies this week.

  • Reduced stimulus and interest rate hikes tend to push government bond yields up, raising the opportunity cost of holding bullion, which bears no interest.

  • The European Central Bank is set to halve the amount of assets it buys each month from April, according to a Reuters poll.

  • Top Asian hubs saw healthy demand for physical gold last week as domestic prices retreated into the year-end, although volatility in rates deterred retail buyers and jewellers in India.

  • Spot silver rose 0.4% to $22.26 an ounce.

  • Platinum was flat at $942.00 and palladium gained 1.4% to $1,786.54.

Gold bullion Gold Spot

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

Gold extends gains on US inflation data, focus on central bank meetings

SBP to launch Asaan Mobile Account today

Tarin to hold meeting with SME policy stakeholders today

New Gwadar airport approved at 550pc higher cost

17pc ST on cell phones valuing above $200 on the cards

Energy sector not out of the woods yet

Putin laments collapse of Soviet Union

Modi’s Twitter hacked again by crypto scammers

Pakistan to participate in Beijing Olympics despite US boycott

Cop on polio duty martyred in KP's Tank district

Punjab govt mandates use of EVMs in local bodies elections

Read more stories