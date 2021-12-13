ANL 10.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-5.96%)
Pakistan

Bonfire competitions held as Chawmoss continues to attract tourists

Recorder Report 13 Dec 2021

PESHAWAR: The Kalasha winter festival -Chawmoss is being celebrated with religious zeal and zest as the children collected twigs and branches of pine trees and made a bonfire to participate in the high flame and smoke competitions.

The festival will be continued till 22th of the current month, the phase of bonfire competitions in the Chawmoss festival completed in which a number of children participated.

The children gathered at their sacred place, collected twigs and branches of pine trees and made a bonfire to show skills in making high flames and smoke.

Making high flames and smoke is meant to welcome peace, prosperity, minerals, green grass and love among the people of the indigenous tribe in the ensuing winter and spring seasons.

The children while holding green leaves and branches of trees also sang songs and performed a chorus to enjoy the festival.

Local and foreign tourists have also come to the valley to see and enjoy the unique culture, traditions and religious rites.

The officials of the Tourism Department have issued directives to the quarters concerned to provide every facility to the locals and foreign tourists, who had come for Chawmoss festival.

The provincial government is providing foolproof security, lighting and transportation to the tourists and local residents so they could celebrate the event in a befitting manner.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Bonfire competitions Chawmoss Kalasha winter festival pine trees

