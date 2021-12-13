ANL 10.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-5.96%)
ASC 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.19%)
ASL 13.00 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.93%)
BOP 8.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
BYCO 5.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.3%)
FCCL 16.97 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.95%)
FFBL 23.20 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.44%)
FFL 8.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.93%)
FNEL 8.25 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.36%)
GGGL 13.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.73%)
GGL 23.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-3.47%)
HUMNL 5.50 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.36%)
JSCL 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.42%)
KAPCO 30.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.68%)
KEL 3.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.32%)
MDTL 2.02 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.54%)
MLCF 31.25 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.3%)
NETSOL 84.35 Decreased By ▼ -2.90 (-3.32%)
PACE 3.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.86%)
PAEL 19.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.36%)
PIBTL 7.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.57%)
POWER 6.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.47%)
PRL 11.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.6%)
PTC 8.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.47%)
SILK 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.54%)
SNGP 36.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.27%)
TELE 13.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-4.18%)
TRG 95.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-2.06%)
UNITY 21.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
WTL 1.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-7.25%)
BR100 4,397 Decreased By -16 (-0.36%)
BR30 17,172 Decreased By -177.1 (-1.02%)
KSE100 43,176 Decreased By -220.1 (-0.51%)
KSE30 16,799 Decreased By -101.4 (-0.6%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,836
624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,289,293
24424hr
Sindh
478,017
Punjab
443,886
Balochistan
33,532
Islamabad
108,128
KPK
180,696
Two-day Bam-e-Dunya film festival concludes

APP 13 Dec 2021

ISLAMABAD: A two-day ‘Bam-e-Dunya’ Film Festival concluded in Gilgit aiming to promote responsible mountain tourism in Gilgit-Baltistan. The festival was organized in connection with International Mountain Day at the Karakoram International University Gilgit, where short films were screened and panel discussion was held related to sustainable mountain tourism.

Fateh Ullah Khan, Minister for Information and Planning GB was the chief guest for the concluding and award ceremony, said a press release issued here on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion the minister emphasized for collective efforts to promote sustainable tourism in Gilgit-Baltistan. He appreciated the effort of all the partner organizations to celebrate International Mountain Day and to come up with an innovative idea to organise Bam-e-Dunya film festival.

Khalil Ahmed Acting Vice Chancellor Karakorum International University said it was the responsibility of every individual to take care of the environment and KIU is a platform which could be used for scientific research to contribute for the sustainable mountain tourism.

Haider Raza, regional head WWF-Pakistan, GB in his remarks said, “the bam-e-dunya film festival provides a platform to the filmmakers belonging to GB to document mountain ecology and socioeconomic and climatic changes occurring in the mountainous regions and it is need of the time to work together to promote sustainable mountain tourism in the region”.

According to the organisers, Bam-e-Dunya film festival is the biggest festival of the region which will be organised annually with stronger connectivity to the regional countries having mountains. 40 films for different categories were submitted by filmmakers from Gilgit-Baltistan, Chital and Azad Kashmir. In the documentary category, the first prize was bagged by Imitiaz Ahmed for a short documentary on biodiversity, the second award was grabbed by Majid for the film , ‘GB land of ultimate charm’ and likewise the third award was bagged by Masooma Masoom for a short film titled, ‘beggar in GB’.

In the fiction category, the winning award was bagged by ‘BALDA’ a film by Amjad Ali Hunzai and the second award was grabbed by Muhammad Imran for the film called ‘Wizard Stone’.

An animated film called ‘axe’ directed by Nazia and Leena was awarded with experimental film award. Raja Haseeb bagged special jury mentioned award for his short film called ‘Sardar Jee’. Seema Iqbal was awarded with Women in film award for her short film called ‘women courage’. An amateur film award was bagged by the students of Aga Khan Higher Secondary School Gilgit, Daniyal Akber and Asghar Ali for their short film called ‘life’ GB secretary tourism Rashid Ali was also present in the event and appreciated the stakeholders and filmmakers.

Gilgit Baltistan (GB) Bam e Dunya film film festival Fateh Ullah Khan tourism in Gilgit Baltistan

