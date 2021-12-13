ANL 10.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-6.32%)
ASC 11.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.94%)
ASL 13.14 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.02%)
BOP 8.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
BYCO 5.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.43%)
FCCL 16.90 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.54%)
FFBL 23.25 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.66%)
FFL 8.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.93%)
FNEL 8.25 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.36%)
GGGL 13.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.73%)
GGL 23.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-3.01%)
HUMNL 5.50 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.36%)
JSCL 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.42%)
KAPCO 30.75 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.13%)
KEL 3.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.32%)
MDTL 2.02 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.54%)
MLCF 31.35 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.62%)
NETSOL 84.51 Decreased By ▼ -2.74 (-3.14%)
PACE 3.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.86%)
PAEL 19.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.76%)
PIBTL 7.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.57%)
POWER 6.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.14%)
PRL 11.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.6%)
PTC 8.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.47%)
SILK 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.54%)
SNGP 36.73 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.08%)
TELE 13.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-3.76%)
TRG 95.21 Decreased By ▼ -1.99 (-2.05%)
UNITY 21.98 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.37%)
WTL 1.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-7.77%)
BR100 4,402 Decreased By -10.8 (-0.24%)
BR30 17,198 Decreased By -151 (-0.87%)
KSE100 43,198 Decreased By -197.4 (-0.45%)
KSE30 16,803 Decreased By -97.7 (-0.58%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,836
624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,289,293
24424hr
Sindh
478,017
Punjab
443,886
Balochistan
33,532
Islamabad
108,128
KPK
180,696
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 13, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PAF pays homage to 1971 war martyrs

APP 13 Dec 2021

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Air Force (PAF) on Sunday paid tribute to Flight Lieutenant Samad Ali Chingizi Shaheed (Martyr), Sitara-e-Jurat, who was martyred in the 1971 war. The PAF Directorate of Public Relations released a short documentary on the martyrdom of Flight Lieutenant Samad Ali Chingizi, who was martyred in the 1971 Indo-Pak war, and his aerial warfare heroics, said a PAF media release.

The documentary highlighted the zealous and young aviator of the Pakistan Air Force’s who inflicted crushing blows on the enemy. He sacrificed his life and reduced the pride of the enemy to dust and attained the highest rank of martyrdom while fighting for the motherland with honour.

In another release by PAF, Wing Commander Marvin Middlekot Shaheed Sitara-e-Jurat was eulogised in a short documentary film based on the war heroics of the martyr. The short documentary on the occasion of Martyrdom anniversary of Wing Commander Marvin Middlekot Martyr was based on his war deeds.

The documentary underlined the invaluable services rendered by the brave and fearless pilot of the Pakistan Air Force for the protection of the honour of the beloved homeland, who sacrificed his life and rose to the highest rank of martyrdom by crushing the nefarious intentions of the enemy.

PAF PAF pays homage 1971 war martyrs Flight Lieutenant Samad Ali Chingizi Shaheed (Martyr)

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

Comments are closed.

PAF pays homage to 1971 war martyrs

SBP to launch Asaan Mobile Account today

Tarin to hold meeting with SME policy stakeholders today

New Gwadar airport approved at 550pc higher cost

17pc ST on cell phones valuing above $200 on the cards

Energy sector not out of the woods yet

Putin laments collapse of Soviet Union

Modi’s Twitter hacked again by crypto scammers

Pakistan to participate in Beijing Olympics despite US boycott

Cop on polio duty martyred in KP's Tank district

Punjab govt mandates use of EVMs in local bodies elections

Read more stories