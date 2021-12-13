PAF pays homage to 1971 war martyrs

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Air Force (PAF) on Sunday paid tribute to Flight Lieutenant Samad Ali Chingizi Shaheed (Martyr), Sitara-e-Jurat, who was martyred in the 1971 war. The PAF Directorate of Public Relations released a short documentary on the martyrdom of Flight Lieutenant Samad Ali Chingizi, who was martyred in the 1971 Indo-Pak war, and his aerial warfare heroics, said a PAF media release.

The documentary highlighted the zealous and young aviator of the Pakistan Air Force’s who inflicted crushing blows on the enemy. He sacrificed his life and reduced the pride of the enemy to dust and attained the highest rank of martyrdom while fighting for the motherland with honour.

In another release by PAF, Wing Commander Marvin Middlekot Shaheed Sitara-e-Jurat was eulogised in a short documentary film based on the war heroics of the martyr. The short documentary on the occasion of Martyrdom anniversary of Wing Commander Marvin Middlekot Martyr was based on his war deeds.

The documentary underlined the invaluable services rendered by the brave and fearless pilot of the Pakistan Air Force for the protection of the honour of the beloved homeland, who sacrificed his life and rose to the highest rank of martyrdom by crushing the nefarious intentions of the enemy.