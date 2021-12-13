Newly appointed instructors welcomed at LGH

LAHORE: Principal, College of Nursing, Lahore General Hospital Ms. Hamida Sarwar has said that instructors play an important role in the professional training of nursing which provide them platform for their future performance.

She mentioned that it is a great honor that senior nurses have been given the status of instructors which will undoubtedly enhance their performance. She was addressing a ceremony in honor of those nurses who have been given promotion to the rank of Nursing Instructors. Former Nursing Superintendent Ruqiya Bano, Azhra Perveen, Shehnaaz Dar, Nasreen Nazeer, Kauser Perveen, Hamida Sarwar, Zubaida Bano, Rahat Afza, Azhara Sultana, Sabra Saeed, Ramzana Bibi, Azhara Yaqub and college faculty members were also present.

Speaking on the occasion, Ruqiya Bano said that nursing students should be taught the use of gadgets from the very beginning and computer training for every student should be made an integral part of their educational activities so that they can come at par with the standard of health sector of developed countries. She said that nurses should keep themselves familiar with the latest developments in the field and keep up to date with the knowledge and skills that are essential to the quality of their professional services.

