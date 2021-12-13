ANL 10.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-4.54%)
ASC 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.19%)
ASL 13.00 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.93%)
BOP 8.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
BYCO 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.61%)
FCCL 17.00 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.13%)
FFBL 23.15 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.22%)
FFL 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.39%)
FNEL 8.38 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.95%)
GGGL 13.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.24%)
GGL 23.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.26%)
HUMNL 5.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.55%)
JSCL 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.42%)
KAPCO 30.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.81%)
KEL 3.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.32%)
MDTL 2.05 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (4.06%)
MLCF 31.40 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.78%)
NETSOL 85.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.25 (-2.58%)
PACE 3.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.86%)
PAEL 19.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.02%)
PIBTL 7.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
POWER 6.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.63%)
PRL 11.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.26%)
PTC 8.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.58%)
SILK 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.24%)
SNGP 36.71 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
TELE 13.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.48%)
TRG 96.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.18%)
UNITY 21.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.23%)
WTL 1.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-6.22%)
BR100 4,400 Decreased By -13.6 (-0.31%)
BR30 17,188 Decreased By -160.6 (-0.93%)
KSE100 43,252 Decreased By -143.9 (-0.33%)
KSE30 16,844 Decreased By -57.1 (-0.34%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,836
624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,289,293
24424hr
Sindh
478,017
Punjab
443,886
Balochistan
33,532
Islamabad
108,128
KPK
180,696
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 13, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Newly appointed instructors welcomed at LGH

Recorder Report 13 Dec 2021

LAHORE: Principal, College of Nursing, Lahore General Hospital Ms. Hamida Sarwar has said that instructors play an important role in the professional training of nursing which provide them platform for their future performance.

She mentioned that it is a great honor that senior nurses have been given the status of instructors which will undoubtedly enhance their performance. She was addressing a ceremony in honor of those nurses who have been given promotion to the rank of Nursing Instructors. Former Nursing Superintendent Ruqiya Bano, Azhra Perveen, Shehnaaz Dar, Nasreen Nazeer, Kauser Perveen, Hamida Sarwar, Zubaida Bano, Rahat Afza, Azhara Sultana, Sabra Saeed, Ramzana Bibi, Azhara Yaqub and college faculty members were also present.

Speaking on the occasion, Ruqiya Bano said that nursing students should be taught the use of gadgets from the very beginning and computer training for every student should be made an integral part of their educational activities so that they can come at par with the standard of health sector of developed countries. She said that nurses should keep themselves familiar with the latest developments in the field and keep up to date with the knowledge and skills that are essential to the quality of their professional services.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

LGH Newly appointed instructors Ms. Hamida Sarwar

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

Comments are closed.

Newly appointed instructors welcomed at LGH

SBP to launch Asaan Mobile Account today

Tarin to hold meeting with SME policy stakeholders today

New Gwadar airport approved at 550pc higher cost

17pc ST on cell phones valuing above $200 on the cards

Energy sector not out of the woods yet

Putin laments collapse of Soviet Union

Modi’s Twitter hacked again by crypto scammers

Pakistan to participate in Beijing Olympics despite US boycott

Cop on polio duty martyred in KP's Tank district

Punjab govt mandates use of EVMs in local bodies elections

Read more stories