Practical steps taken for ‘air ambulance’ project: Buzdar

LAHORE: After the Cabinet Standing Committee on Finance and Development approved the inclusion of ‘air ambulance rescue’ project in the Annual Development Programme (ADP) for 2021-22, the Punjab government said on Sunday that it has finally started taking practical measures for its launching.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar said in a statement that a sum of Rs 1.16 billion has been allocated for this project in the ADP for 2021-22. He said that taking practical steps were being taken to ensure early launching of the project.

The CM said the air ambulance will ensure swift access to remote and difficult areas of Punjab during any untoward situation and patients will get fastest rescue facility. He said the project will start during the current fiscal year. “Punjab will get the pride to start South Asia’s first rescue air ambulance,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Cabinet Standing Committee on Finance and Development on the directions of CM Buzdar also approved the repair work of Khariaan, Dinga and Mandi Bahauddin Dual Carriageway. The CM said that this project of 29 kilometers long road will be completed with an estimated cost of Rs 2.23 billion.

He said the completion of the project will not only ensure better transport facilities to the people of Gujrat, Khariaan and suburbs areas but will also help in saving fuel and time. “The completion of this project will also create ease for farmers to take their produces to the markets,” he added.

