ANL 10.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-5.96%)
ASC 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.19%)
ASL 13.14 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.02%)
BOP 8.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
BYCO 5.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.13%)
FCCL 16.90 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.54%)
FFBL 23.21 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.49%)
FFL 8.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.93%)
FNEL 8.25 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.36%)
GGGL 13.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.73%)
GGL 23.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-3.84%)
HUMNL 5.50 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.36%)
JSCL 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.42%)
KAPCO 30.75 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.13%)
KEL 3.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.32%)
MDTL 2.02 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.54%)
MLCF 31.25 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.3%)
NETSOL 84.42 Decreased By ▼ -2.83 (-3.24%)
PACE 3.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.86%)
PAEL 19.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.76%)
PIBTL 7.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.57%)
POWER 6.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.14%)
PRL 11.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.6%)
PTC 8.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.47%)
SILK 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.54%)
SNGP 36.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.27%)
TELE 13.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-4.04%)
TRG 95.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-1.75%)
UNITY 21.98 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.37%)
WTL 1.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-7.25%)
BR100 4,397 Decreased By -16 (-0.36%)
BR30 17,172 Decreased By -177.1 (-1.02%)
KSE100 43,176 Decreased By -220.1 (-0.51%)
KSE30 16,799 Decreased By -101.4 (-0.6%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,836
624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,289,293
24424hr
Sindh
478,017
Punjab
443,886
Balochistan
33,532
Islamabad
108,128
KPK
180,696
Business Recorder
Dec 13, 2021
Pakistan

‘Karachi Green Marathon’ to be organised: Wahab

Recorder Report 13 Dec 2021

KARACHI: Administrator Karachi and Sindh government Spokesman Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Sunday announced to hold Karachi Green Marathon while addressing a crowded press conference at Bagh Ibn Qasim Clifton. “The marathon will be held on December 25 to mark Quaid-e-Azam’s birthday,” he said and added that playgrounds and parks are the property of Karachi citizens and their maintenance is our responsibility.

The Administrator said that Karachi will be made green and playgrounds be developed for youth. He said that unfortunately there has always been an attempt to give a negative impression of Karachi which has badly affected the city’s image. He said that Karachi had seen bad times in terms of law and order but now with the efforts of the government and law enforcement agencies, peace has now been restored.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that we should also give a positive impression by showing Karachi’s parks, sea and sports fields. “When we show a positive impression, we can say that this is real Karachi,” he said.

He said that they are trying to restore the positive image of Karachi by portraying its positive aspects. He said that two talented girls from Karachi have come forward for this marathon and are leading this marathon.

The Administrator Karachi said that paragliding has been started in Naya Nazimabad of Karachi and soon Karachi Metropolitan Corporation will also start paragliding on Kidney Hill. He said that chairlift will also be started between Kidney Hill and Hill Park and both the parks will be connected by cable car.

Giving the details of Karachi Green Marathon, he said that this race will consist of 10 kilometres and five kilometres. The first prize in the ten kilometre category will be Rs 75,000, second Rs 50,000 and third Rs 35,000 while in the five kilometre race the first prize will be Rs 50,000, second Rs 35,000 and third Rs 20,000.

All citizens over the age of 16 can participate in this marathon and their free registration process has started. He said that revival of sports activities would bring back the colours of Karachi.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab 'Karachi Green Marathon'

