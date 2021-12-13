‘Karachi Green Marathon’ to be organised: Wahab

KARACHI: Administrator Karachi and Sindh government Spokesman Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Sunday announced to hold Karachi Green Marathon while addressing a crowded press conference at Bagh Ibn Qasim Clifton. “The marathon will be held on December 25 to mark Quaid-e-Azam’s birthday,” he said and added that playgrounds and parks are the property of Karachi citizens and their maintenance is our responsibility.

The Administrator said that Karachi will be made green and playgrounds be developed for youth. He said that unfortunately there has always been an attempt to give a negative impression of Karachi which has badly affected the city’s image. He said that Karachi had seen bad times in terms of law and order but now with the efforts of the government and law enforcement agencies, peace has now been restored.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that we should also give a positive impression by showing Karachi’s parks, sea and sports fields. “When we show a positive impression, we can say that this is real Karachi,” he said.

He said that they are trying to restore the positive image of Karachi by portraying its positive aspects. He said that two talented girls from Karachi have come forward for this marathon and are leading this marathon.

The Administrator Karachi said that paragliding has been started in Naya Nazimabad of Karachi and soon Karachi Metropolitan Corporation will also start paragliding on Kidney Hill. He said that chairlift will also be started between Kidney Hill and Hill Park and both the parks will be connected by cable car.

Giving the details of Karachi Green Marathon, he said that this race will consist of 10 kilometres and five kilometres. The first prize in the ten kilometre category will be Rs 75,000, second Rs 50,000 and third Rs 35,000 while in the five kilometre race the first prize will be Rs 50,000, second Rs 35,000 and third Rs 20,000.

All citizens over the age of 16 can participate in this marathon and their free registration process has started. He said that revival of sports activities would bring back the colours of Karachi.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021