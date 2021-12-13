2 more Covid patients die; 140 new cases reported

KARACHI: At least two more patients of Coronavirus died overnight lifting the death toll to 7,638 in Sindh, while 140 new cases emerged when 9,814 tests were conducted. Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued here on Sunday said that two more patients of COVID-19 lost their lives lifting the death toll to 7,638 that constituted 1.6 percent death rate.

He said that 9,814 samples were tested which detected 140 cases that constituted 1.4 percent current detection rate. He added that so far 6,886,725 tests have been conducted against which 476,920 cases were diagnosed, of them 97.6 percent or 465,681 patients have recovered, including 47 overnight.

The CM said that currently 3,601 patients were under treatment; of them 3,451 were in home isolation, 22 at isolation centres and 128 at different hospitals. He added that the condition of 125 patients was stated to be critical, including 8 shifted to ventilators.

Out of 144 new cases, 24 have been detected from Karachi. 18 from Hyderabad, 17 from Sujawal, 16 from Karachi East, 12 from Thatta, 9 from Larkana, 8 from Nawabshah, 6 from Sukkur , 5 each from Karachi South, Badin, Noushehro Feroz, Shikarpur and Jamshoro, 4 each from Mirpurkhas, Tando Mohammad Khan and Tharparkar, 3 each from Umarkot, Tando Allahyar, Dadu, Ghotki and Karachi Central 3, while from Jacobabad two new Covid cases were reported. However, 25,864,619 vaccinations have been administered up to December 12.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021