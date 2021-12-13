Sindh CM blames Centre for triggering ‘hurricane of inflation’

LARKANA: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said Sunday that the present federal government has come up with a hurricane of inflation which is very badly affecting poor people. “We don’t need this federal government anymore,” he said while speaking to newsmen at Garhi Khuda Bux Bhutto after offering prayers at the graves of martyred Bhutto leaders.

He said that a public meeting would be held under anti-corona SOPs on 27th December to commemorate the 14th anniversary of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto which would be massively participated by the people from all four corners of the country.

Two years ago the Sindh government had taken steps to prevent Corona which benefited the entire country. He said that the corona wave is now one percent. He said for masks and sanitizers will be arranged during the meeting.

Responding to media queries, the chief minister said that he had consulted all the parties for the new local bodies’ bill, after which the bill was sent to the governor who returned with the objections. He said 90% of the governor’s objections had been removed and the bill was re-passed. The Bill is in the interests of the people and the province, and he did not understand what the objection of the opposition was, Shah noted.

Murad Shah said that they were facing an ‘illiterate opposition’ which was only making turmoil and was not working for the betterment of the people of Sindh. “I am elected from Sehwan, but I am the Chief Minister of Sindh and serving the entire province,” he said. He said the US dollar had been flying high so everything was getting expensive. He said that the federal government had been placing all the allegations against the previous governments and claiming that everything would be fine in next three months.

He said: Except the salt which is being rubbed into the wounds of the poor, rates of everything has gone skyrocketing.” He said people of Sindh are with PPP. However, Shah held a meeting with the Mazar Committee, divisional and district administration to review arrangements for the public meeting.

Deputy Commissioner Tariq Manzoor Chandio informed the Chief Minister that the arrangements of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto’s 14th anniversary had been improved even further, including cleaning, lighting, washrooms, signboards and roadways and parking lots, etc. Local SSP briefed on peace, security and traffic, stating that the security has been put in place.