ANL 11.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.05%)
ASC 11.86 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.02%)
ASL 12.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.42%)
BOP 8.59 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.94%)
BYCO 5.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.39%)
FCCL 17.14 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.96%)
FFBL 22.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.04%)
FFL 9.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.84%)
FNEL 8.30 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.97%)
GGGL 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.19%)
GGL 23.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.96%)
HUMNL 5.53 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.91%)
JSCL 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.42%)
KAPCO 30.84 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.42%)
KEL 3.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-3.68%)
MDTL 2.18 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (10.66%)
MLCF 31.60 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.43%)
NETSOL 85.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.95 (-2.23%)
PACE 3.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.33%)
PAEL 19.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.25%)
PIBTL 7.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
POWER 6.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.47%)
PRL 11.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.43%)
PTC 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.58%)
SILK 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.85%)
SNGP 36.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.14%)
TELE 13.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.65%)
TRG 97.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.1%)
UNITY 22.20 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.37%)
WTL 1.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.11%)
BR100 4,418 Increased By 5.1 (0.11%)
BR30 17,399 Increased By 50.1 (0.29%)
KSE100 43,401 Increased By 5.7 (0.01%)
KSE30 16,888 Decreased By -12.3 (-0.07%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,836
624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,289,293
24424hr
Sindh
478,017
Punjab
443,886
Balochistan
33,532
Islamabad
108,128
KPK
180,696
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 13, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PIA regrets

APP 13 Dec 2021

ISLAMABAD: Spokesman for Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) Abdullah Khan Sunday regretted over the inconvenience faced by passengers of Karachi-bound PK-301 flight that made ‘second time’ landing at the Islamabad International Airport (IIAP) due to some safety concerns.

“We apologize over PK-301’s second time landing at Islamabad airport and inconvenience to passengers. Precautionary measures could not be compromised,” he said in a brief statement.

He said the captain of PK-301 had decided to return back to the IIAP keeping in view the set safety and precautionary rules, following which necessary inspection was carried out and the aircraft took-off again for its destination.

PIA Pakistan International Airlines Islamabad International Airport IIAP

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

Comments are closed.

PIA regrets

SBP to launch Asaan Mobile Account today

Tarin to hold meeting with SME policy stakeholders today

New Gwadar airport approved at 550pc higher cost

17pc ST on cell phones valuing above $200 on the cards

Energy sector not out of the woods yet

Putin laments collapse of Soviet Union

Modi’s Twitter hacked again by crypto scammers

Pakistan to participate in Beijing Olympics despite US boycott

Cop on polio duty martyred in KP's Tank district

Punjab govt mandates use of EVMs in local bodies elections

Read more stories