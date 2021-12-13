ANL 10.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-4.89%)
ASC 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.19%)
ASL 13.00 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.93%)
BOP 8.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
BYCO 5.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.3%)
FCCL 16.97 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.95%)
FFBL 23.20 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.44%)
FFL 8.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.15%)
FNEL 8.25 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.36%)
GGGL 13.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.73%)
GGL 23.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-3.05%)
HUMNL 5.50 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.36%)
JSCL 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.42%)
KAPCO 30.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.68%)
KEL 3.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.32%)
MDTL 2.02 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.54%)
MLCF 31.35 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.62%)
NETSOL 84.35 Decreased By ▼ -2.90 (-3.32%)
PACE 3.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.86%)
PAEL 19.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.36%)
PIBTL 7.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.57%)
POWER 6.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.47%)
PRL 11.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.6%)
PTC 8.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.47%)
SILK 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.24%)
SNGP 36.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.25%)
TELE 13.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-4.88%)
TRG 95.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-1.9%)
UNITY 21.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
WTL 1.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-7.25%)
BR100 4,393 Decreased By -20.2 (-0.46%)
BR30 17,141 Decreased By -207.5 (-1.2%)
KSE100 43,172 Decreased By -223.8 (-0.52%)
KSE30 16,799 Decreased By -101.7 (-0.6%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,836
624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,289,293
24424hr
Sindh
478,017
Punjab
443,886
Balochistan
33,532
Islamabad
108,128
KPK
180,696
Confident Pakistan face Covid-hit West Indies in T20s

AFP 13 Dec 2021

KARACHI: High-flying Pakistan start as favourites against a Covid-hit West Indies team in the first of three Twenty20 internationals in Karachi on Monday. Already missing a number of top players including skipper Kieron Pollard, the West Indies were dealt an additional blow when left-arm pacer Sheldon Cottrell, and all-rounders Roston Chase and Kyle Mayers, tested positive for Covid-19 on Saturday.

The tourists will now have to pick replacements from their large touring squad against an in-form Pakistan playing in familiar conditions. Babar Azam’s team followed their semi-final showing at the Twenty20 World Cup with a 3-0 rout of Bangladesh in an away series last month.

“We want to carry the momentum and the confidence that we have gained during the World Cup and the tour of Bangladesh,” Babar said. “There has always been talk that they are missing some key players but all those who are here are of international standard so we will not take them easy.”

Pakistan have beaten the West Indies in 12 of their 18 T20I clashes, suffering three losses and as many no results. Babar has formed an unbreakable opening partnership with Mohammad Rizwan and a solid batting line-up alongside a bowling attack led by the pace of Shaheen Shah Afridi has seen the team win eight of their last nine T20Is.

Rizwan is the first batsmen ever to score 1,000 T20I runs in a calendar year, amassing 1,123 in 26 matches, while Babar has scored 853 in the same number of games. The West Indies have had contrasting fortunes, failing to qualify for the World Cup semi-final after winning the competition in 2012 and 2016.

“We know what happened in the World Cup and we’re not going to go back there,” head coach Phil Simmons said. “We are looking to move forward and we now want to move forward.”

Pakistan hope the series will help them convince other teams to visit after New Zealand abandoned a tour due to a security alert in September. The cancellation was followed by England withdrawing their men’s and women’s teams from a series scheduled for October.

“It was important to have this series and we must appreciate the West Indies team for coming here because there were fears about whether teams will come or not,” said Babar. “I am sure with 100 percent crowds allowed we will have entertaining cricket.”

Monday’s game will be followed by T20Is on Tuesday and Thursday and by three one-day internationals on Saturday, Monday and Wednesday — all in Karachi. Squads Pakistan: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir.

West Indies: Nicholas Pooran (captain), Shai Hope (vice-captain), Darren Bravo, Dominic Drakes, Akeal Hosein, Brandon King, Gudakesh Motie, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Oshane Thomas, Hayden Walsh Jr, Rovman Powell.

