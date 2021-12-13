Khyber clichés second position in body building competitions

PESHAWAR, Dec 12: District Khyber received second position in body building competitions in Integrated District Tribal Sports Festival being carried at Qayyum Stadium Peshawar.

The sports activity has been organized by the Sports department and more than 3000 players from merged districts participate in 17 game competitions. The bodybuilders of Khyber, Bajaur, Mohmand, sub-division Kohat etc participated in classes of 55kg-60kg, 60kg-65kg, 65kg-70kg and 70kg-75kg competitions.

In 55kg and 70kg categories Majid Khan and Muhammad Tahir of district Khyber won gold medals. In the same way in 75 kg and 70 kg classes Muhammad Shafiq and Zubair Khan of Khyber got silver and bronze medals. In the 65kg category Hameedullah of Khyber bagged fifth position. District Bajaur won gold in bodybuilding combat.

Renowned bodybuilder and trainers Ijaz Ahmad and Taj Muhammad were assigned duties of judges in the competitions. Director sports merged distract Pir Abdullah Shah distributed trophies and medals to the winning teams and shining players.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021