Customs seizes smuggled goods at Torkham border

Recorder Report 13 Dec 2021

PESHAWAR: Customs Appraisement Department Peshawar has confiscated smuggled foreign items, worth millions of rupees during an action at Pak-Afghan Torkham border and arrested the driver of the truck. The customs authorities initiated further interrogation into the case after taking the smuggled items and arrested the driver of the truck.

According to a statement issued here on Sunday, the Customs Appraisement Department Peshawar has launched action on tip off, regarding smuggling of illegal foreign items through Torkham border. After which, the customs authorities was carried checking under supervision of Superintendent Import Terminal and recovered smuggled foreign items which were concealed in boxes of the truck.

The vehicle was shifted to Custom House Peshawar. The items which were seized included 11 cartons of fireworks, 15 cartons of animal medicines, mouse-killing medicines, 18 buckets, 11 cartons of cigarettes, male and female fabrics, and others.

