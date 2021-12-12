ANL 11.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-4.34%)
ASC 11.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-4.08%)
ASL 12.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.42%)
BOP 8.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.47%)
BYCO 5.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.52%)
FCCL 16.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.23%)
FFBL 22.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.04%)
FFL 9.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.18%)
FNEL 8.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.29%)
GGGL 13.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.44%)
GGL 23.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.8%)
HUMNL 5.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.97%)
JSCL 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.76%)
KAPCO 30.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.25%)
KEL 3.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-3.68%)
MDTL 1.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-3.9%)
MLCF 30.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.75%)
NETSOL 87.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.25 (-2.51%)
PACE 3.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.33%)
PAEL 19.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.98%)
PIBTL 7.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.56%)
POWER 6.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
PRL 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.19%)
PTC 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.58%)
SILK 1.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 36.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.46%)
TELE 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.71%)
TRG 97.20 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (1.31%)
UNITY 21.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.79%)
WTL 1.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.53%)
BR100 4,413 Decreased By -27.8 (-0.63%)
BR30 17,349 Decreased By -128.4 (-0.73%)
KSE100 43,396 Decreased By -123.1 (-0.28%)
KSE30 16,901 Decreased By -56.5 (-0.33%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,823
1124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,288,761
39524hr
Sindh
477,721
Punjab
443,794
Balochistan
33,528
Islamabad
108,081
KPK
180,611
PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah steps up criticism of govt

Recorder Report 12 Dec 2021

LAHORE: Expressing serious concern over state of the country’s economy, PML-N Punjab President Rana Sanaullah said on Saturday that the gang of incompetent people, which is leading the country, is pushing it towards default.

Talking to media here, the PML-N leader maintained that the PML-N and the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) are in the field against the ‘inapt gang’ and the people from all segment of society must come forward to get rid of the current regime. “If the current regime is allowed more time of three to four months, it may cause such damage, recovery of which may not be possible,” he said.

He also said that those who assisted in induction of this inept government should now help the nation throw them out. “Time has come to get rid of this inapt gang to save the country,” he said.

The PML-N leader further said that the greenback has reached at Rs180 versus Pak rupee and there are rumours of reaching the dollar to Rs200. “What will happen to the country’s economy if the dollar’s value reaches Rs200; what will be the fate of the poor and the salaried class,” he questioned.

When asked about the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) activation in Punjab, Rana said that political parties should compete in a healthy way. “Giving respect to vote does not mean to vote the PML-N; we want respect to vote and respecting public mandate,” he said.

Commenting on recent remarks made by Asif Ali Zardari in Lahore after results of NA-133, the PML-N leader said that Asif Zardari is a senior politician and should use appropriate words; however, in public gatherings such remarks are attributed. He further said that Imran Niazi believes in revenge.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

PPP Asif Ali Zardari PDM Rana Sanaullah PMLN

