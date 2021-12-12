PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah steps up criticism of govt

LAHORE: Expressing serious concern over state of the country’s economy, PML-N Punjab President Rana Sanaullah said on Saturday that the gang of incompetent people, which is leading the country, is pushing it towards default.

Talking to media here, the PML-N leader maintained that the PML-N and the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) are in the field against the ‘inapt gang’ and the people from all segment of society must come forward to get rid of the current regime. “If the current regime is allowed more time of three to four months, it may cause such damage, recovery of which may not be possible,” he said.

He also said that those who assisted in induction of this inept government should now help the nation throw them out. “Time has come to get rid of this inapt gang to save the country,” he said.

The PML-N leader further said that the greenback has reached at Rs180 versus Pak rupee and there are rumours of reaching the dollar to Rs200. “What will happen to the country’s economy if the dollar’s value reaches Rs200; what will be the fate of the poor and the salaried class,” he questioned.

When asked about the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) activation in Punjab, Rana said that political parties should compete in a healthy way. “Giving respect to vote does not mean to vote the PML-N; we want respect to vote and respecting public mandate,” he said.

Commenting on recent remarks made by Asif Ali Zardari in Lahore after results of NA-133, the PML-N leader said that Asif Zardari is a senior politician and should use appropriate words; however, in public gatherings such remarks are attributed. He further said that Imran Niazi believes in revenge.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021