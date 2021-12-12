PNSC signs MoU with HBFC

KARACHI: Pakistan National Shipping Corporation (PNSC) has entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with House Building Finance Corporation (HBFC) for the benefit of PNSC’s employees desirous of availing house financing facility.

Through this MoU, HBFC shall offer PNSC’s employees loans at preferential terms and rates. Home ownership shall now be easier for PNSC’s employees.

The MoU was signed by PNSC, Executive Director, Finance, Syed Jarar Haider Kazmi and HBFC, Group Head Business and Operations, Faisal Murad.

