JI chief slams govt, global community for ‘ignoring’ Indian atrocities in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD: Jamaat-e-Islami chief Sirajul Haq while slamming Pakistani rulers and global community for ignoring Indian atrocities against the people of Indian Illegally Ocuppied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) expressed resolve to keep the Kashmir case alive despite the fact the Pakistani rulers have completely forgotten the cause.

He said this while addressing a gathering of the JI Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) chapter here.

He said that the people of Kashmir over the past 74 years considered Pakistan as their destiny but the present rulers have totally ignored them and let India fully consolidate her position in the held valley, but the people of Pakistan will not let the Kashmiris alone in their struggle to get their due right of self-determination.

He questioned the silence of the government on Kashmir issue and also grilled the human rights champions and so-called Western democracies for not condemning India on human rights abuses in the held valley. The Pakistani nation, he said, would never forgive the rulers who betrayed Kashmiris at a critical moment.

He said the successive governments failed to fight for the rights of the people living under oppression for more than seven decades. He demanded the government to devise action plan for the freedom of occupied Kashmir.

The JI chief earlier addressed students of Jamia Taleem ul Quran, Islamabad and asked the government to treat the teachers and students of madaris like those studying in schools and colleges.

He said the madaris were the ideological boundaries of Pakistan. He said the government should fix grants for religious seminaries in education budget. He said the JI had never opposed madaris reforms but it should be introduced after consultation with the true representatives of madaris. Meanwhile, the “Balochistan Solidarity Day” will be observed across the country on the appeal of the JI chief on Sunday.

