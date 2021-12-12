ANL 11.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-4.34%)
ASC 11.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-4.08%)
ASL 12.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.42%)
BOP 8.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.47%)
BYCO 5.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.52%)
FCCL 16.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.23%)
FFBL 22.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.04%)
FFL 9.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.18%)
FNEL 8.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.29%)
GGGL 13.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.44%)
GGL 23.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.8%)
HUMNL 5.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.97%)
JSCL 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.76%)
KAPCO 30.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.25%)
KEL 3.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-3.68%)
MDTL 1.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-3.9%)
MLCF 30.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.75%)
NETSOL 87.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.25 (-2.51%)
PACE 3.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.33%)
PAEL 19.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.98%)
PIBTL 7.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.56%)
POWER 6.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
PRL 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.19%)
PTC 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.58%)
SILK 1.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 36.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.46%)
TELE 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.71%)
TRG 97.20 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (1.31%)
UNITY 21.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.79%)
WTL 1.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.53%)
BR100 4,413 Decreased By -27.8 (-0.63%)
BR30 17,349 Decreased By -128.4 (-0.73%)
KSE100 43,396 Decreased By -123.1 (-0.28%)
KSE30 16,901 Decreased By -56.5 (-0.33%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,823
1124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,288,761
39524hr
Sindh
477,721
Punjab
443,794
Balochistan
33,528
Islamabad
108,081
KPK
180,611
Dec 12, 2021
Dec 12, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

JI chief slams govt, global community for ‘ignoring’ Indian atrocities in IIOJK

Abdul Rasheed Azad 12 Dec 2021

ISLAMABAD: Jamaat-e-Islami chief Sirajul Haq while slamming Pakistani rulers and global community for ignoring Indian atrocities against the people of Indian Illegally Ocuppied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) expressed resolve to keep the Kashmir case alive despite the fact the Pakistani rulers have completely forgotten the cause.

He said this while addressing a gathering of the JI Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) chapter here.

He said that the people of Kashmir over the past 74 years considered Pakistan as their destiny but the present rulers have totally ignored them and let India fully consolidate her position in the held valley, but the people of Pakistan will not let the Kashmiris alone in their struggle to get their due right of self-determination.

He questioned the silence of the government on Kashmir issue and also grilled the human rights champions and so-called Western democracies for not condemning India on human rights abuses in the held valley. The Pakistani nation, he said, would never forgive the rulers who betrayed Kashmiris at a critical moment.

He said the successive governments failed to fight for the rights of the people living under oppression for more than seven decades. He demanded the government to devise action plan for the freedom of occupied Kashmir.

The JI chief earlier addressed students of Jamia Taleem ul Quran, Islamabad and asked the government to treat the teachers and students of madaris like those studying in schools and colleges.

He said the madaris were the ideological boundaries of Pakistan. He said the government should fix grants for religious seminaries in education budget. He said the JI had never opposed madaris reforms but it should be introduced after consultation with the true representatives of madaris. Meanwhile, the “Balochistan Solidarity Day” will be observed across the country on the appeal of the JI chief on Sunday.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

IIOJK human rights Kashmiris Sirajul Haq

