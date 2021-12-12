PPP rejects ‘mini-budget’ and ‘IMF deal’

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has rejected “mini-budget” of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government and its agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The PPP said the PTI government is going to drop Rs600 billion mini-budget “bomb” on the people by fulfilling the conditionality of the IMF.

PPP-Parliamentarian Vice President Senator Sherry Rehman expressed her reservations over the ever-increasing price hike and the government’s plans to introduce a mini-budget to make lives of common man more miserable.

Rehman said, in a tweet, on Saturday that the PPP has rejected the mini-budget. She said that after the increase in the petroleum levy and the sales tax everything will become more expensive.

She said that how the government claims that increase in these taxes can will not impact prices of daily use items. The PPP rejects this mini-budget of the government and the agreement of the PTI government with the IMF, she added.

She said that said that the government is going to impose 17 percent general sales tax (GST) on several items, which will increase inflation and put additional burden on the already suffering people. Strongly opposing the plan, she said if the government, which was determined to bring about a revolution would introduce mini-budget. She advised the government to prepare for the annual budget, saying that this was not the time to unveil a mini-budget. She observed that the mini- budget was being unveiled to meet the conditions set by the IMF. “We strongly oppose the decision,” she said. Rehman regretted that the government continued to levy new taxes and increase the prices of one or the other commodity every month.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021