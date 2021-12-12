ANL 11.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-4.34%)
ASC 11.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-4.08%)
ASL 12.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.42%)
BOP 8.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.47%)
BYCO 5.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.52%)
FCCL 16.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.23%)
FFBL 22.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.04%)
FFL 9.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.18%)
FNEL 8.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.29%)
GGGL 13.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.44%)
GGL 23.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.8%)
HUMNL 5.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.97%)
JSCL 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.76%)
KAPCO 30.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.25%)
KEL 3.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-3.68%)
MDTL 1.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-3.9%)
MLCF 30.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.75%)
NETSOL 87.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.25 (-2.51%)
PACE 3.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.33%)
PAEL 19.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.98%)
PIBTL 7.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.56%)
POWER 6.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
PRL 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.19%)
PTC 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.58%)
SILK 1.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 36.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.46%)
TELE 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.71%)
TRG 97.20 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (1.31%)
UNITY 21.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.79%)
WTL 1.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.53%)
BR100 4,413 Decreased By -27.8 (-0.63%)
BR30 17,349 Decreased By -128.4 (-0.73%)
KSE100 43,396 Decreased By -123.1 (-0.28%)
KSE30 16,901 Decreased By -56.5 (-0.33%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,823
1124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,288,761
39524hr
Sindh
477,721
Punjab
443,794
Balochistan
33,528
Islamabad
108,081
KPK
180,611
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 12, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PPP rejects ‘mini-budget’ and ‘IMF deal’

Naveed Butt 12 Dec 2021

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has rejected “mini-budget” of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government and its agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The PPP said the PTI government is going to drop Rs600 billion mini-budget “bomb” on the people by fulfilling the conditionality of the IMF.

PPP-Parliamentarian Vice President Senator Sherry Rehman expressed her reservations over the ever-increasing price hike and the government’s plans to introduce a mini-budget to make lives of common man more miserable.

Rehman said, in a tweet, on Saturday that the PPP has rejected the mini-budget. She said that after the increase in the petroleum levy and the sales tax everything will become more expensive.

She said that how the government claims that increase in these taxes can will not impact prices of daily use items. The PPP rejects this mini-budget of the government and the agreement of the PTI government with the IMF, she added.

She said that said that the government is going to impose 17 percent general sales tax (GST) on several items, which will increase inflation and put additional burden on the already suffering people. Strongly opposing the plan, she said if the government, which was determined to bring about a revolution would introduce mini-budget. She advised the government to prepare for the annual budget, saying that this was not the time to unveil a mini-budget. She observed that the mini- budget was being unveiled to meet the conditions set by the IMF. “We strongly oppose the decision,” she said. Rehman regretted that the government continued to levy new taxes and increase the prices of one or the other commodity every month.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

IMF PPP Sherry Rehman PTI goverment mini budget

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

Comments are closed.

PPP rejects ‘mini-budget’ and ‘IMF deal’

Donors back $280m transfer for Afghan food, health: WB

Personal data protection bill to be tabled in parliament: minister

13 previously approved RE projects to face open competitive bidding

‘Mini-budget’ likely to be presented before Dec-14th cabinet meeting

Blinken held ‘productive’ talks with Europeans on Iran nuclear deal

PM calls for ‘deeper’ Pak-US engagement

COAS for urgent global focus on Afghanistan

Indian farmers head home after year-long protest

PM performs ground-breaking of 23 uplift projects

Powerful tornadoes kill at least 78 in five US states

Read more stories