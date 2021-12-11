Sindh govt to hold LG elections soon: Wahab

KARACHI: Administrator Karachi and Sindh government spokesman Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Friday said that local government powers and resources must be transferred to the grass route level. He said the provincial government is going to hold the local bodies’ elections.

He said PPP-led provincial government has come up with mega projects for Karachi. “PPP is a party of poor and common people. We are going to hold local bodies’ elections. Local government powers must be transferred to lower level,” the Administrator said this while talking to media persons after inaugurating Urban Forest and Basketball Ground at Shereen Jinnah Colony here. A large number of concerned officers, sports personalities and people of the area were also present on the occasion.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that the claimants of Karachi had never been interested in improving the city in this way. “Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had directed us to fix the issues created by those who ruined the city for their own interests,” he added.

He said that the roads of Shereen Jinnah Colony were broken in the past but now green belts have been made by removing garbage from here.

