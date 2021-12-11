Clearance of old, used vehicles: Racket involving fake PRCs, passport providers unearthed

KARACHI: Collectorate of Customs Appraisement (West), Karachi has unearthed a racket in the clearance of old & used vehicles, providing several financial shocks to the kitty by submitting PRCs/fake encashment certificates.

According to details, the Research and Development (R&D) branch of the collectorate on the directives of Member (Customs-Operations), Chief Collector of Customs Appraisement (South) and Collector of Customs Appraisement (West) has initiated investigation and arrested the culprits involved in the scam.

The staff of R&D investigated the scam that led to the arrests of nine accused persons including passport providers, fake PRCs providers & bank staff. Consequently, three cases have been registered against the accused persons.

The officials said that all the accused persons were on remand till 14th of December, 2021. During the initial course of investigation, the active role of certain banks and their staff has been ascertained.

A major breakthrough was achieved when a representative of a private bank who had been arrested by staff of R&D admitted that he issued fake PRCs for financial gains. Moreover, a racket of notorious fake PRCs and passport providers has also been unearthed.

The official confirmed to have identified 29 fake PRCs so far and more suspicious PRCs will be sent to head offices of concerned banks for verification.

Replying to a question, the officials said that no person either he was from customs department would be let free in this scam and strict action would be taken against all those involved in this illicit activity.

