Minister briefed about Food Security Portal’s benefits

ISLAMABAD: The Food Security Portal (FSP) will enable the importers and exporters to register themselves and initiate their import/export requests without visiting the field offices for submission of applications.

Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) Chairman Azfar Manzoor said this while briefing Syed Fakhar Imam, Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research, about the FSP.

The minister visited the PITB along with Secretary National Food Security and Research Tahir Khursheed, Muhammad Tariq Khan, director general, and Shahid Abdullah director technical from the National Food Security.

He said the authorised persons would use the mobile application at the entry/exit points for the inspection of commodities, whereas, the importer/exporter would receive Phytosanitary Certificate on the spot.

