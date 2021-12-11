KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (December 10, 2021).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 43,395.78 High: 43,607.51 Low: 43,051.30 Net Change: (-) 123.06 Volume (000): 82,481 Value (000): 4,886,530 Makt Cap (000) 1,793,542,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,325.80 NET CH. (-) 26.36 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,251.82 NET CH. (-) 8.60 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 9,879.47 NET CH. (-) 26.52 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,386.48 NET CH. (-) 34.16 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,766.76 NET CH. (-) 25.21 ------------------------------------ BR TECH. & COMM. ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,779.11 NET CH. (-) 48.26 ------------------------------------ As on: 10-December-2021 ====================================

