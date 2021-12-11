Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
11 Dec 2021
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (December 10, 2021).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 43,395.78
High: 43,607.51
Low: 43,051.30
Net Change: (-) 123.06
Volume (000): 82,481
Value (000): 4,886,530
Makt Cap (000) 1,793,542,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,325.80
NET CH. (-) 26.36
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,251.82
NET CH. (-) 8.60
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 9,879.47
NET CH. (-) 26.52
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,386.48
NET CH. (-) 34.16
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,766.76
NET CH. (-) 25.21
------------------------------------
BR TECH. & COMM.
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,779.11
NET CH. (-) 48.26
------------------------------------
As on: 10-December-2021
====================================
