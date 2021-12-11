KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

==================================================================================================== Dividend BC-2 Start AGM/ Name of Company Book Closure Bonus/ Date EOGM From To Right Ex-Price ==================================================================================================== Tri-Pack Films Ltd### 05-12-2021 11-12-2021 Johnson & Phillips (Pakistan) Ltd. 06-12-2021 13-12-2021 NIL 13-12-2021 Summit Bank Ltd 07-12-2021 14-12-2021 NIL 14-12-2021 Wyeth Pakistan Ltd# 08-12-2021 15-12-2021 15-12-2021 Flying Cement Company Ltd# 09-12-2021 15-12-2021 15-12-2021 Octopus Digital Ltd# 09-12-2021 16-12-2021 16-12-2021 (AKBLTFC7) Askari Bank Ltd. 10-12-2021 16-12-2021 Pak Elektron Ltd# 13-12-2021 16-12-2021 16-12-2021 Kohinoor Energy Ltd 14-12-2021 16-12-2021 77.50%(i) 10-12-2021 (KELSC4) K-Electric Ltd 10-12-2021 17-12-2021 Unity Foods Limitted 13-12-2021 17-12-2021 20.12% R## 09-12-2021 Pakistan Hotels Developers Ltd.# 11-12-2021 18-12-2021 18-12-2021 First Equity Modaraba 11-12-2021 20-12-2021 5%(F) 09-12-2021 21-12-2021 East West Insurance Company Ltd 16-12-2021 20-12-2021 15% B 14-12-2021 Synthetic Products Enterprises Ltd# 17-12-2021 23-12-2021 23-12-2021 Systems Ltd# 17-12-2021 23-12-2021 23-12-2021 Janana De Malucho Textile Mills Ltd# 17-12-2021 24-12-2021 24-12-2021 Babri Cotton Mills Ltd# 17-12-2021 24-12-2021 24-12-2021 Telecard Ltd# 18-12-2021 24-12-2021 24-12-2021 Image Pakistan Ltd# 18-12-2021 24-12-2021 24-12-2021 (HBLTFC2) Habib Bank Ltd. 20-12-2021 26-12-2021 Dandot Cement Company Ltd. 20-12-2021 27-12-2021 NIL 27-12-2021 (JSBLTFC1) JS Bank Ltd 15-12-2021 28-12-2021 B lessed Textiles Ltd# 21-12-2021 28-12-2021 28-12-2021 Faisal Spinning Mills Ltd# 21-12-2021 28-12-2021 28-12-2021 Netsol Technologies Ltd# 23-12-2021 29-12-2021 29-12-2021 (JSBLTFC2) JS Bank Ltd 17-12-2021 30-12-2021 Nimir Industrial Chemicals Ltd# 20-12-2021 30-12-2021 30-12-2021 Archroma Pakistan Ltd 23-12-2021 30-12-2021 900%(F) 21-12-2021 30-12-2021 (SNBLTFC2) Soneri Bank Ltd. 24-12-2021 07-01-2022 Siemens Engineering (Pakistan) Ltd 06-01-2022 13-01-2022 460%(F) 04-01-2022 13-01-2022 ====================================================================================================

Indications:

Extra Ordinary General Meeting #

Book Closure for Substaintial Acquisition of Voting Shares ###

Right issue at a Premium of Rs.17/- per share ##

