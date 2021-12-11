ANL 11.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-4.34%)
ASC 11.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-4.08%)
ASL 12.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.42%)
BOP 8.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.47%)
BYCO 5.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.52%)
FCCL 16.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.23%)
FFBL 22.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.04%)
FFL 9.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.18%)
FNEL 8.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.29%)
GGGL 13.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.44%)
GGL 23.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.8%)
HUMNL 5.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.97%)
JSCL 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.76%)
KAPCO 30.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.25%)
KEL 3.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-3.68%)
MDTL 1.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-3.9%)
MLCF 30.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.75%)
NETSOL 87.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.25 (-2.51%)
PACE 3.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.33%)
PAEL 19.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.98%)
PIBTL 7.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.56%)
POWER 6.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
PRL 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.19%)
PTC 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.58%)
SILK 1.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 36.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.46%)
TELE 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.71%)
TRG 97.20 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (1.31%)
UNITY 21.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.79%)
WTL 1.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.53%)
BR100 4,413 Decreased By ▼ -27.8 (-0.63%)
BR30 17,349 Decreased By ▼ -128.4 (-0.73%)
KSE100 43,396 Decreased By ▼ -123.1 (-0.28%)
KSE30 16,901 Decreased By ▼ -56.5 (-0.33%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,812
924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,288,366
31324hr
Sindh
477,466
Punjab
443,747
Balochistan
33,522
Islamabad
108,042
KPK
180,564
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 11, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Dates of Closure of Books & Annual General Meetings

Recorder Report 11 Dec 2021

KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

====================================================================================================
                                                           Dividend        BC-2 Start           AGM/
Name of Company                       Book Closure          Bonus/            Date              EOGM
                                   From          To         Right          Ex-Price
====================================================================================================
Tri-Pack Films Ltd###            05-12-2021   11-12-2021
Johnson & Phillips
(Pakistan) Ltd.                  06-12-2021   13-12-2021    NIL                           13-12-2021
Summit Bank Ltd                  07-12-2021   14-12-2021    NIL                           14-12-2021
Wyeth Pakistan Ltd#              08-12-2021   15-12-2021                                  15-12-2021
Flying Cement Company Ltd#       09-12-2021   15-12-2021                                  15-12-2021
Octopus Digital Ltd#             09-12-2021   16-12-2021                                  16-12-2021
(AKBLTFC7) Askari Bank Ltd.      10-12-2021   16-12-2021
Pak Elektron Ltd#                13-12-2021   16-12-2021                                  16-12-2021
Kohinoor Energy Ltd              14-12-2021   16-12-2021    77.50%(i)      10-12-2021
(KELSC4) K-Electric Ltd          10-12-2021   17-12-2021
Unity Foods Limitted             13-12-2021   17-12-2021    20.12% R##     09-12-2021
Pakistan Hotels
Developers Ltd.#                 11-12-2021   18-12-2021                                  18-12-2021
First Equity Modaraba            11-12-2021   20-12-2021    5%(F)          09-12-2021     21-12-2021
East West Insurance
Company Ltd                      16-12-2021   20-12-2021    15% B          14-12-2021
Synthetic Products
Enterprises Ltd#                 17-12-2021   23-12-2021                                  23-12-2021
Systems Ltd#                     17-12-2021   23-12-2021                                  23-12-2021
Janana De Malucho Textile
Mills Ltd#                       17-12-2021   24-12-2021                                  24-12-2021
Babri Cotton Mills Ltd#          17-12-2021   24-12-2021                                  24-12-2021
Telecard Ltd#                    18-12-2021   24-12-2021                                  24-12-2021
Image Pakistan Ltd#              18-12-2021   24-12-2021                                  24-12-2021
(HBLTFC2) Habib Bank Ltd.        20-12-2021   26-12-2021
Dandot Cement Company Ltd.       20-12-2021   27-12-2021    NIL                           27-12-2021
(JSBLTFC1) JS Bank Ltd           15-12-2021   28-12-2021
B lessed Textiles Ltd#           21-12-2021   28-12-2021                                  28-12-2021
Faisal Spinning Mills Ltd#       21-12-2021   28-12-2021                                  28-12-2021
Netsol Technologies Ltd#         23-12-2021   29-12-2021                                  29-12-2021
(JSBLTFC2) JS Bank Ltd           17-12-2021   30-12-2021
Nimir Industrial
Chemicals Ltd#                   20-12-2021   30-12-2021                                  30-12-2021
Archroma Pakistan Ltd            23-12-2021   30-12-2021    900%(F)        21-12-2021     30-12-2021
(SNBLTFC2) Soneri Bank Ltd.      24-12-2021   07-01-2022
Siemens Engineering
(Pakistan) Ltd                   06-01-2022   13-01-2022    460%(F)        04-01-2022     13-01-2022
====================================================================================================

Indications:

Extra Ordinary General Meeting #

Book Closure for Substaintial Acquisition of Voting Shares ###

Right issue at a Premium of Rs.17/- per share ##

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Dates of Closure of Books Annual General Meetings

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

Comments are closed.

Dates of Closure of Books & Annual General Meetings

PM advocates financial autonomy for Karachi

Electric vehicles, kits: sales tax exemptions retained

Integration of retailers: FBR asked to take required steps

ADB approves $685m for energy, health sectors

Approval to SME policy delayed: Gas from UEP’s fields to SSGCL approved by ECC

Food items to remain tax exempted ‘Mini-budget’ to be announced next week, says Tarin

US ‘best place’ to hide, launder illicit funds: Yellen

Nobel Peace laureate Muratov says war between Russia and Ukraine possible

GSM licence renewal template signed ‘under protest’: Telenor

US wins appeal against block on Assange extradition

Read more stories