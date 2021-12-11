KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.
====================================================================================================
Dividend BC-2 Start AGM/
Name of Company Book Closure Bonus/ Date EOGM
From To Right Ex-Price
====================================================================================================
Tri-Pack Films Ltd### 05-12-2021 11-12-2021
Johnson & Phillips
(Pakistan) Ltd. 06-12-2021 13-12-2021 NIL 13-12-2021
Summit Bank Ltd 07-12-2021 14-12-2021 NIL 14-12-2021
Wyeth Pakistan Ltd# 08-12-2021 15-12-2021 15-12-2021
Flying Cement Company Ltd# 09-12-2021 15-12-2021 15-12-2021
Octopus Digital Ltd# 09-12-2021 16-12-2021 16-12-2021
(AKBLTFC7) Askari Bank Ltd. 10-12-2021 16-12-2021
Pak Elektron Ltd# 13-12-2021 16-12-2021 16-12-2021
Kohinoor Energy Ltd 14-12-2021 16-12-2021 77.50%(i) 10-12-2021
(KELSC4) K-Electric Ltd 10-12-2021 17-12-2021
Unity Foods Limitted 13-12-2021 17-12-2021 20.12% R## 09-12-2021
Pakistan Hotels
Developers Ltd.# 11-12-2021 18-12-2021 18-12-2021
First Equity Modaraba 11-12-2021 20-12-2021 5%(F) 09-12-2021 21-12-2021
East West Insurance
Company Ltd 16-12-2021 20-12-2021 15% B 14-12-2021
Synthetic Products
Enterprises Ltd# 17-12-2021 23-12-2021 23-12-2021
Systems Ltd# 17-12-2021 23-12-2021 23-12-2021
Janana De Malucho Textile
Mills Ltd# 17-12-2021 24-12-2021 24-12-2021
Babri Cotton Mills Ltd# 17-12-2021 24-12-2021 24-12-2021
Telecard Ltd# 18-12-2021 24-12-2021 24-12-2021
Image Pakistan Ltd# 18-12-2021 24-12-2021 24-12-2021
(HBLTFC2) Habib Bank Ltd. 20-12-2021 26-12-2021
Dandot Cement Company Ltd. 20-12-2021 27-12-2021 NIL 27-12-2021
(JSBLTFC1) JS Bank Ltd 15-12-2021 28-12-2021
B lessed Textiles Ltd# 21-12-2021 28-12-2021 28-12-2021
Faisal Spinning Mills Ltd# 21-12-2021 28-12-2021 28-12-2021
Netsol Technologies Ltd# 23-12-2021 29-12-2021 29-12-2021
(JSBLTFC2) JS Bank Ltd 17-12-2021 30-12-2021
Nimir Industrial
Chemicals Ltd# 20-12-2021 30-12-2021 30-12-2021
Archroma Pakistan Ltd 23-12-2021 30-12-2021 900%(F) 21-12-2021 30-12-2021
(SNBLTFC2) Soneri Bank Ltd. 24-12-2021 07-01-2022
Siemens Engineering
(Pakistan) Ltd 06-01-2022 13-01-2022 460%(F) 04-01-2022 13-01-2022
====================================================================================================
Indications:
Extra Ordinary General Meeting #
Book Closure for Substaintial Acquisition of Voting Shares ###
Right issue at a Premium of Rs.17/- per share ##
