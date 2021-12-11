Markets
LIBOR interbank offered rates
11 Dec 2021
LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Friday (December 10, 2021).
=========================================================
52-Week
=========================================================
Latest Wk Ago High Low
=========================================================
Libor Overnight 0.07688 0.07763 0.08738 0.05425
Libor 1 Week 0.07575 0.07525 0.10363 0.05788
Libor 1 Month 0.10463 0.10350 0.15863 0.07263
Libor 2 Month 0.14813 0.13825 0.19400 0.09263
Libor 3 Month 0.20088 0.18013 0.25388 0.11413
Libor 6 Month 0.28875 0.26775 0.28875 0.14663
Libor 1 Year 0.49825 0.45588 0.49825 0.21950
=========================================================
Sources: FactSet, ICE Benchmark Administration
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
