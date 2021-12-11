Markets
Open market rates of foreign currencies
11 Dec 2021
KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Forex Association of Pakistan on Friday (December 10, 2021).
=========================================================================
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
=========================================================================
US $ (O/M) 179.20 179.70 DKK 26.58 26.68
SAUDIA RIYAL 47.20 47.70 NOK 19.53 19.63
UAE DIRHAM 49.20 50.00 SEK 19.37 19.47
EURO 199.00 201.50 AUD $ 126.00 127.50
UK POUND 234.00 236.50 CAD $ 138.50 140.00
JAPANI YEN 1.53758 1.55758 INDIAN RUPEE 2.20 2.50
CHF 190.44 191.44 CHINESE YUAN 27.00 28.00
AFGHAN AFGHANI 1.70 2.00
=========================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
Comments
Comments are closed.