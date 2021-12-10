World
South Africa to offer Pfizer and J&J vaccine booster doses
JOHANNESBURG: South Africa is preparing to offer people booster doses of the Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines, a senior health official said on Friday.
The health department's Nicholas Crisp said that Pfizer booster doses would be offered six months from a second dose and that Johnson & Johnson boosters, initially only available for health workers, would soon be available to others.
