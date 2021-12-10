ANL 11.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-4.34%)
ASC 11.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-4.08%)
ASL 12.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.42%)
BOP 8.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.47%)
BYCO 5.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.52%)
FCCL 16.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.23%)
FFBL 22.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.04%)
FFL 9.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.18%)
FNEL 8.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.29%)
GGGL 13.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.44%)
GGL 23.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.8%)
HUMNL 5.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.97%)
JSCL 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.76%)
KAPCO 30.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.25%)
KEL 3.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-3.68%)
MDTL 1.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-3.9%)
MLCF 30.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.75%)
NETSOL 87.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.25 (-2.51%)
PACE 3.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.33%)
PAEL 19.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.98%)
PIBTL 7.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.56%)
POWER 6.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
PRL 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.19%)
PTC 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.58%)
SILK 1.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 36.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.46%)
TELE 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.71%)
TRG 97.20 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (1.31%)
UNITY 21.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.79%)
WTL 1.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.53%)
BR100 4,427 Decreased By ▼ -13.5 (-0.3%)
BR30 17,492 Increased By ▲ 15.1 (0.09%)
KSE100 43,411 Decreased By ▼ -107.6 (-0.25%)
KSE30 16,935 Decreased By ▼ -22 (-0.13%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,812
924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,288,366
31324hr
Sindh
477,466
Punjab
443,747
Balochistan
33,522
Islamabad
108,042
KPK
180,564
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 10, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

China stocks retreat after money and credit data misses expectations

Reuters 10 Dec 2021

SHANGHAI: China's blue chips slipped on Friday after scaling their highest in more than four months in the previous session, as November money and credit data missed analyst expectations, with property developers and brokers leading the retreat.

The CSI300 index fell 0.6% to 5,047.11 by the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.3% to 3,661.12.

The Hang Seng index dropped 0.5% to 24,132.85. The Hong Kong China Enterprises Index lost 0.4% to 8,625.90.

** For the week, the CSI300 Index has gained 3% and is set for its best week in three months, while the Hang Seng index added 1.5%.

** New bank lending in China rose less than expected in November from the previous month even as the central bank seeks to bolster slowing growth in the world's second-biggest economy.

** "The weaker-than-expected money and credit data suggests credit demand remains weak amid the ongoing growth slowdown," Nomura said in a note.

** The CSI300 index rose for a third consecutive session on Thursday, buoyed by a cut to the reserve requirement ratio (RRR) for banks to bolster slowing economic growth.

** China set to witness record weekly foreign money inflows of more than 63.29 billion yuan ($9.94 billion) into its stock market through the Stock Connect schemes, according to East Money Information Co.

** Concerns around defaults in the property market and ADR delisting weighed on sentiment, but A-shares are more protected given no exposure to ADRs and a tendency to react more positively to RRR cuts, according to Morgan Stanley.

** Real estate developers and brokers dropped 1.5% each, while both energy and defence shares lost 1%.

** In Hong Kong, embattled developer China Evergrande Group slipped 1.7% after ratings agency Fitch downgraded the company and Kaisa Group, saying they had defaulted on offshore bonds.

** The Hang Seng Tech Index edged down 0.5%, while the healthcare index lost 2.1%.

China stocks Hang Seng Index

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

China stocks retreat after money and credit data misses expectations

TRG Pakistan appoints Hasnain Aslam as CEO, director

SSGC to suspend gas supply to non-export industries across Sindh, Balochistan

SBP's foreign exchange reserves up $2.6bn

Turkey's lira nears record low to dollar

Price hike ‘Ghabrana nahi hay’

Sino-US ‘cold war’: Pakistan ‘will not’ take sides

Indian PM Modi to take final call on crypto regulatory framework

US court rejects Trump bid to keep Capitol riot documents secret

Guddu power plant damage: Power Div wants ‘independent’ probe

IMF, 10 countries simulate cyber attack on global financial system

Read more stories