ANL 11.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-4.34%)
ASC 11.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-4.08%)
ASL 12.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.42%)
BOP 8.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.47%)
BYCO 5.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.52%)
FCCL 16.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.23%)
FFBL 22.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.04%)
FFL 9.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.18%)
FNEL 8.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.29%)
GGGL 13.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.44%)
GGL 23.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.8%)
HUMNL 5.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.97%)
JSCL 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.76%)
KAPCO 30.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.25%)
KEL 3.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-3.68%)
MDTL 1.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-3.9%)
MLCF 30.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.75%)
NETSOL 87.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.25 (-2.51%)
PACE 3.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.33%)
PAEL 19.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.98%)
PIBTL 7.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.56%)
POWER 6.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
PRL 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.19%)
PTC 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.58%)
SILK 1.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 36.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.46%)
TELE 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.71%)
TRG 97.20 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (1.31%)
UNITY 21.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.79%)
WTL 1.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.53%)
BR100 4,427 Decreased By ▼ -13.5 (-0.3%)
BR30 17,492 Increased By ▲ 15.1 (0.09%)
KSE100 43,411 Decreased By ▼ -107.6 (-0.25%)
KSE30 16,935 Decreased By ▼ -22 (-0.13%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,812
924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,288,366
31324hr
Sindh
477,466
Punjab
443,747
Balochistan
33,522
Islamabad
108,042
KPK
180,564
South African rand weakens as COVID-19 cases rise; US data in focus

Reuters 10 Dec 2021

JOHANNESBURG: The South African rand weakened on Friday as a surge in COVID-19 cases hit risk appetite, while investors cautiously awaited US data due later in the day to gauge inflationary pressure.

At 0530 GMT, the rand traded at 15.9900 against the dollar, around 0.2% weaker than its previous close and extending losses from a day earlier.

South Africa reported more than 22,000 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, a record during the current fourth wave of infections driven by the Omicron coronavirus variant, but still below a peak of more than 26,000 daily cases during the third wave driven by Delta.

Although Omicron has caused cases to surge, so far it hasn't led to a spike in deaths, and early anecdotal accounts suggest it may be causing mainly mild illness.

The US consumer price index for November is expected to have risen 6.8% year-on-year, overtaking a 6.2% increase in October, which was the fastest gain in 31 years.

Any upside surprise will likely be interpreted as a case for a faster taper of the Federal Reserve's asset purchases and sooner interest rate rises - a negative for assets deemed riskier like those in emerging markets.

The South African government's 2030 bond was slightly firmer in early deals, with the yield dropping 3 basis points to 9.455%.

