PM to inaugurate Karachi's Green Line project today

  • Asad Umar says first of the five big federal government projects included in Karachi transformation plan is being delivered
BR Web Desk 10 Dec 2021

Prime Minister Imran Khan will inaugurate on Friday Green Line Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project in Karachi.

In a tweet today, Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar said that the first of the five big federal government projects included in Karachi transformation plan is being delivered today.

"Great progress on all others. WE PROMISED... WE ARE DELIVERING," he tweeted.

Last week, Umar revealed that the commercial operations of the Green Line buses will resume on December 25.

Former prime minister Mian Nawaz Sharif had performed the groundbreaking of nearly Rs 17 billion worth project that was scheduled to be completed by the end of 2017 but it got delayed for several times.

On October 4, the test run of the Green Line BRT began on 23km route (Surjani Town to Numaish Chowrangi) after the PTI-led federal government inaugurated its trial operation.

PM to open Green Line BRT on 10th

At least, 40 buses for the Green Line project arrived in the city in October, raising the number of buses to 80. It is supposed to facilitate travel of approximately 300,000 passengers daily.

With over 23-kilometre dedicated tracks, the bus service project offers special services for the disabled. The hybrid vehicles will be run on batteries and diesel.

