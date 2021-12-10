ANL 11.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-4.34%)
Spot gold may retest $1,789; three-wave bounce incomplete

Reuters 10 Dec 2021

SINGAPORE: Spot gold may retest a resistance at $1,789 per bounce, a break above which could lead to a gain to $1,805.

The current bounce may consist of three waves. So far, only two have unfolded. The wave c is yet to travel towards $1,805. The wave a failed to extend above a rising trendline even with its utmost effort.

Such a weakness bears an ominous sign of the following wave c which could be similarly incapable of fulfilling its target of $1,805.

Gold slips as dollar firms, investors await US inflation data

Support is at $1,769, a break below which could cause a fall to $1,761. On the daily chart, the metal is consolidating around a resistance at $1,781.

The consolidation could only finish when gold breaks $1,758. Both a wedge and the wave pattern suggest a possible break.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

Gold bullion Gold Spot

