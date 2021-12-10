ANL 11.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-4.34%)
ASC 11.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-4.08%)
ASL 12.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.42%)
BOP 8.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.47%)
BYCO 5.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.52%)
FCCL 16.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.23%)
FFBL 22.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.04%)
FFL 9.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.18%)
FNEL 8.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.29%)
GGGL 13.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.44%)
GGL 23.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.8%)
HUMNL 5.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.97%)
JSCL 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.76%)
KAPCO 30.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.25%)
KEL 3.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-3.68%)
MDTL 1.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-3.9%)
MLCF 30.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.75%)
NETSOL 87.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.25 (-2.51%)
PACE 3.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.33%)
PAEL 19.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.98%)
PIBTL 7.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.56%)
POWER 6.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
PRL 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.19%)
PTC 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.58%)
SILK 1.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 36.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.46%)
TELE 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.71%)
TRG 97.20 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (1.31%)
UNITY 21.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.79%)
WTL 1.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.53%)
BR100 4,401 Decreased By ▼ -40.4 (-0.91%)
BR30 17,259 Decreased By ▼ -218.4 (-1.25%)
KSE100 43,188 Decreased By ▼ -330.5 (-0.76%)
KSE30 16,847 Decreased By ▼ -110.3 (-0.65%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,812
924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,288,366
31324hr
Sindh
477,466
Punjab
443,747
Balochistan
33,522
Islamabad
108,042
KPK
180,564
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 10, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold poised for 4th weekly fall as investors hone in on US inflation

Reuters 10 Dec 2021

Gold prices edged higher on Friday but were headed for a fourth straight weekly fall as investors kept to the sidelines ahead of key US inflation data that could influence the Federal Reserve's next policy move.

Fundamentals

  • Spot gold rose 0.1% to $1,776.23 per ounce by 0057 GMT. US gold futures gained 0.1% to $1,778.60.

  • Bullion prices have fallen 0.4% so far in the week as investors worried higher inflation and a tightening labour market could prompt the Fed to accelerate the pace of its asset purchase reductions.

Spot gold may bounce to $1,805; momentum weak

  • Reduced stimulus and interest rate hikes tend to push government bond yields up, raising the opportunity cost of bullion, which bears no interest.

    • The closely watched US inflation report, due at 1330 GMT, is expected to show the Consumer Price Index likely rose 0.7% in November from the previous month, according to a Reuters poll.

    • US jobless claims dropped to their lowest level in more than 52 years last week as labour market conditions continued to tighten amid an acute shortage of workers.

    • European Central Bank policymakers are homing in on a temporary increase in the regular bond purchase scheme that would still significantly reduce overall debt buys once a much larger pandemic-fighting scheme ends in March, sources told Reuters.

    • South Africa's gold output was down 3.5% year-on-year in October compared to a revised 5.6% fall in September, Statistics South Africa said on Thursday. Platinum group metals production was up 24% year-on-year in October.

    • Spot silver rose 0.2% to $21.97 an ounce but was headed for a fourth consecutive weekly drop.

    • Platinum climbed 0.3% to $937.07, en route to its first weekly rise in four. Palladium fell 0.2% to $1,809.40.

Gold bullion Gold Spot

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

Gold poised for 4th weekly fall as investors hone in on US inflation

Sino-US ‘cold war’: Pakistan ‘will not’ take sides

Guddu power plant damage: Power Div wants ‘independent’ probe

IMF, 10 countries simulate cyber attack on global financial system

At least 53 killed in Mexico migrant truck accident

Bank account attachment: IHC restrains FBR from affecting FED recovery

Pakistan reports first case of Omicron variant

ECC set to consider policies for auto industry, SMEs

Price hike ‘Ghabrana nahi hay’

National grid: Govt to increase KE quota

No military bases offered to China in Gwadar: NSA

Read more stories