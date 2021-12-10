Gold poised for 4th weekly fall as investors hone in on US inflation

Reduced stimulus and interest rate hikes tend to push government bond yields up, raising the opportunity cost of bullion, which bears no interest.

The closely watched US inflation report, due at 1330 GMT, is expected to show the Consumer Price Index likely rose 0.7% in November from the previous month, according to a Reuters poll.

US jobless claims dropped to their lowest level in more than 52 years last week as labour market conditions continued to tighten amid an acute shortage of workers.

European Central Bank policymakers are homing in on a temporary increase in the regular bond purchase scheme that would still significantly reduce overall debt buys once a much larger pandemic-fighting scheme ends in March, sources told Reuters.

South Africa's gold output was down 3.5% year-on-year in October compared to a revised 5.6% fall in September, Statistics South Africa said on Thursday. Platinum group metals production was up 24% year-on-year in October.

Spot silver rose 0.2% to $21.97 an ounce but was headed for a fourth consecutive weekly drop.