ANL 11.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-4.34%)
ASC 11.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-4.08%)
ASL 12.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.42%)
BOP 8.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.47%)
BYCO 5.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.52%)
FCCL 16.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.23%)
FFBL 22.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.04%)
FFL 9.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.18%)
FNEL 8.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.29%)
GGGL 13.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.44%)
GGL 23.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.8%)
HUMNL 5.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.97%)
JSCL 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.76%)
KAPCO 30.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.25%)
KEL 3.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-3.68%)
MDTL 1.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-3.9%)
MLCF 30.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.75%)
NETSOL 87.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.25 (-2.51%)
PACE 3.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.33%)
PAEL 19.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.98%)
PIBTL 7.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.56%)
POWER 6.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
PRL 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.19%)
PTC 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.58%)
SILK 1.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 36.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.46%)
TELE 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.71%)
TRG 97.20 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (1.31%)
UNITY 21.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.79%)
WTL 1.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.53%)
BR100 4,401 Decreased By ▼ -40.3 (-0.91%)
BR30 17,272 Decreased By ▼ -205.5 (-1.18%)
KSE100 43,210 Decreased By ▼ -309.1 (-0.71%)
KSE30 16,850 Decreased By ▼ -107.4 (-0.63%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,812
924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,288,366
31324hr
Sindh
477,466
Punjab
443,747
Balochistan
33,522
Islamabad
108,042
KPK
180,564
Indian shares slip as banks, IT stocks drag; Star Health to debut

Reuters 10 Dec 2021

BENGALURU: Indian shares slipped on Friday, dragged by banks and IT stocks, with sentiment also hit by weak global markets on renewed concerns about COVID-19.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index was down 0.26% at 17,471.85 by 0347 GMT, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex fell 0.35% to 58,605.91.

The Nifty IT and bank indexes were among the biggest drags, both down about 0.27% in early trade.

Among individual stocks, cigarettes-to-hotel conglomerate ITC was the top performer on the Nifty50, rising about 1.32%, while Reliance Industries was among the worst performers, down 0.65%.

India's Star Health and Allied Insurance Co will make its market debut on Friday.

The firm had cut its IPO size after failing to attract investor interest.

Meanwhile, Asian shares fell amid renewed worries over COVID-19 and ahead of key US inflation data that could set direction on Federal Reserve rates.

Indian shares

