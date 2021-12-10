Indian shares fall as banks, IT slip; Star Health see-saws in debut

BENGALURU: Indian shares fell on Friday after a three-session winning run, as losses in IT and banking stocks outweighed gains in metal and pharma names, while Star Health and Allied Insurance see-sawed in its trading debut.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index was down 0.21% at 17,480.45 by 0508 GMT, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex fell 0.25% to 58,659.52. For the week, the Nifty has risen 1.6% so far while the Sensex has added 1.9%.

"Two events in the coming months are likely weighing on equity markets - quarterly earnings and India's budget," said Sumit Pokharna, vice president research at Kotak Securities. With considerable market volatility, Pokharna said investors were likely to focus on stock-specific developments.

The Nifty IT index was the biggest drag, falling as much as 0.82%. HCL Technologies and Infosys Ltd declined as much as 1.14% and 0.76%, respectively.

IndusInd Bank rose as much as 2.3% to hit a two-week high, after the company said the central bank allowed its shareholder Life Insurance Corporation of India to increase stake and acquire up to 9.99%.

Most other banking stocks fell, with RBL Bank and Axis Bank down 1.51% and 1.29% respectively.

The Nifty Bank index slipped 0.67%.

Among individual stocks, Asian Paints Ltd and Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd were the best performers on the Nifty50, rising 3.2% and 2.6% respectively.

Shares of billionaire stock investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed Star Health and Allied Insurance Co opened at a 6% discount to the offering price before quickly reversing course to trade 4.4% higher. However, they failed to hold on to those gains.

Asian shares fell amid renewed worries over COVID-19 and possible lockdowns as cases go up in Europe and the United States, and ahead of key US inflation data that could set direction on Federal Reserve rates.

"Any meaningful uptick in US inflation will likely result in faster tapering of stimulus by the Fed," Kotak Securities' Pokharna said.