ANL 11.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-4.34%)
ASC 11.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-4.08%)
ASL 12.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.42%)
BOP 8.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.47%)
BYCO 5.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.52%)
FCCL 16.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.23%)
FFBL 22.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.04%)
FFL 9.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.18%)
FNEL 8.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.29%)
GGGL 13.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.44%)
GGL 23.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.8%)
HUMNL 5.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.97%)
JSCL 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.76%)
KAPCO 30.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.25%)
KEL 3.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-3.68%)
MDTL 1.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-3.9%)
MLCF 30.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.75%)
NETSOL 87.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.25 (-2.51%)
PACE 3.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.33%)
PAEL 19.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.98%)
PIBTL 7.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.56%)
POWER 6.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
PRL 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.19%)
PTC 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.58%)
SILK 1.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 36.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.46%)
TELE 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.71%)
TRG 97.20 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (1.31%)
UNITY 21.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.79%)
WTL 1.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.53%)
BR100 4,427 Decreased By ▼ -13.5 (-0.3%)
BR30 17,492 Increased By ▲ 15.1 (0.09%)
KSE100 43,411 Decreased By ▼ -107.6 (-0.25%)
KSE30 16,935 Decreased By ▼ -22 (-0.13%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,812
924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,288,366
31324hr
Sindh
477,466
Punjab
443,747
Balochistan
33,522
Islamabad
108,042
KPK
180,564
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 10, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian shares fall as banks, IT slip; Star Health see-saws in debut

Reuters Updated 10 Dec 2021

BENGALURU: Indian shares fell on Friday after a three-session winning run, as losses in IT and banking stocks outweighed gains in metal and pharma names, while Star Health and Allied Insurance see-sawed in its trading debut.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index was down 0.21% at 17,480.45 by 0508 GMT, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex fell 0.25% to 58,659.52. For the week, the Nifty has risen 1.6% so far while the Sensex has added 1.9%.

"Two events in the coming months are likely weighing on equity markets - quarterly earnings and India's budget," said Sumit Pokharna, vice president research at Kotak Securities. With considerable market volatility, Pokharna said investors were likely to focus on stock-specific developments.

The Nifty IT index was the biggest drag, falling as much as 0.82%. HCL Technologies and Infosys Ltd declined as much as 1.14% and 0.76%, respectively.

IndusInd Bank rose as much as 2.3% to hit a two-week high, after the company said the central bank allowed its shareholder Life Insurance Corporation of India to increase stake and acquire up to 9.99%.

Most other banking stocks fell, with RBL Bank and Axis Bank down 1.51% and 1.29% respectively.

The Nifty Bank index slipped 0.67%.

Among individual stocks, Asian Paints Ltd and Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd were the best performers on the Nifty50, rising 3.2% and 2.6% respectively.

Shares of billionaire stock investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed Star Health and Allied Insurance Co opened at a 6% discount to the offering price before quickly reversing course to trade 4.4% higher. However, they failed to hold on to those gains.

Asian shares fell amid renewed worries over COVID-19 and possible lockdowns as cases go up in Europe and the United States, and ahead of key US inflation data that could set direction on Federal Reserve rates.

"Any meaningful uptick in US inflation will likely result in faster tapering of stimulus by the Fed," Kotak Securities' Pokharna said.

Indian shares

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

Indian shares fall as banks, IT slip; Star Health see-saws in debut

TRG Pakistan appoints Hasnain Aslam as CEO, director

SSGC to suspend gas supply to non-export industries across Sindh, Balochistan

SBP's foreign exchange reserves up $2.6bn

Turkey's lira nears record low to dollar

Sino-US ‘cold war’: Pakistan ‘will not’ take sides

Guddu power plant damage: Power Div wants ‘independent’ probe

IMF, 10 countries simulate cyber attack on global financial system

Indian PM Modi to take final call on crypto regulatory framework

US court rejects Trump bid to keep Capitol riot documents secret

Price hike ‘Ghabrana nahi hay’

Read more stories