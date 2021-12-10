ANL 11.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-6.37%)
Seminar on ‘Potential of Value Addition in Minerals of Balochistan’ held

Press Release 10 Dec 2021

QUETTA: Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) organised a seminar on “Potential of Value Addition in Minerals of Balochistan” on December 8, at Officers Club, Quetta. Purpose of seminar was to create awareness regarding the potential of value addition in minerals of the province.

Shakoor Ahmed, Provincial Chief, SMEDA, Balochistan reflected upon abundance of minerals resources in province and how their effective use can uplift the socio-economic conditions of the province. Syed Zafar Ali Bokhari highlighted the efforts of Government of Balochistan to uplift sector.

Fateh Shah Arif, President All Pakistan Mines and Minerals Association, highlighted issues faced by local miners and hoped that TDAP, along with other stakeholders, will take steps to resolve issues.

Amjad Ali Siddiqui, Vice President, Quetta Chamber of Commerce & Industry, discussed the use of traditional mining techniques in the province and hoped that TDAP through EDF will provide financial help to local miners to upgrade the mining techniques used in the province.

Syed Muzafar Ali Bokhari, Project Director, Mines and Minerals Development Department, briefed about initiatives taken by the provincial department for development of mineral sector.

Noor Ali Achakzai, In-Charge TDAP, Quetta, highlighted efforts of TDAP to enhance exports. Zubair Ahmed, AD TDAP Quetta presented potential of value addition in the minerals of the province. Zain-ul-Abdin, GSP officer gave a presentation on ‘Export Marketing’ of major minerals of the province. The seminar was attended by 126 participants.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Smeda TDAP Shakoor Ahmed Syed Zafar Ali Bokhari Fateh Shah Arif

