Gandapur fined for violating election’s CoC

PESHAWAR: Regional Election Commissioner (REC) D I Khan Ijaz Ahmed has imposed a fine of Rs50,000 on Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs Ali Amin Khan Gandapur for violation of Code of Conduct (CoC) for the local government elections.

A notification issued here said Ali Amin Khan appeared in person before REC and explained his position after which the commissioner fined him with Rs50,000 penalty under section 234(3) of the Election Act, 2017 to be submitted before December 10 in the government treasury.

