Opinion

Stop smuggling and hoarding, please

Jaan Mohammad Khaskheli 10 Dec 2021

The incumbent PTI government appears to be helpless, or clueless, insofar as the challenge of smuggling and hoarding of essential commodities is concerned. Asking the ministry of industries and production to go for low-priced imports of edible oil in view of rising prices of this commodity in the local market is a bold admission by the government that the incidence of smuggling-hoarding of essential items is only rising despite a slew of measures that it has so far unleashed to deal with this menace.

Given the growing trade deficit and increased pressures on country’s current account, excessive import of any item cannot be a solution. And what constitutes “excessive” has to be determined by the ministry of finance itself. Hence the need for taking all the required steps aimed at arresting the smuggling and hoarding activities in the country.

Jaan Mohammad Khaskheli (Karachi)

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

trade deficit PTI Government commodity smuggling

Jaan Mohammad Khaskheli

Stop smuggling and hoarding, please

