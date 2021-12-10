3 killed in mine collapse

QUETTA: Three young colliers died in a coal mine collapse incident in Quetta on Thursday. All the three hailed from Swat, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and all were from the same family. The incident occurred after the rope tied to the push-cart snapped.

President of Coal Miners Union (Machh) Muhammad Iqbal Yusafzai said that after hours-long rescue operation the bodies were retrieved from the collapsed coal mine. The incident occurred in Marget Coal Mine located in the Quetta suburbs.