LHC directs govt to engage foreign experts to control smog

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court has directed the government to engage some foreign experts to control smog. The court adjourned the proceedings in some identical petitions till December 14 filed against increase in pollution in the provincial city.

Earlier, the court appreciated the commissioner Lahore on his performance to control smog in the city and asked him to take further steps and asked the government not to transfer him for next two months.

The commissioner, however, said he better performed due to the support of Chief Minister Punjab and Chief Secretary Punjab. He said it was too difficult to seal the smog-emitting factories but police supported in such actions.

The Additional Director General Pakistan Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) informed the court that they had launched awareness campaign about smug. The LDA counsel also informed the court that they had imposed fine on a large number of people against encroachments.

The Judicial Water Commission also informed the court that plants were planted on 18 places to minimize pollution in the city. The court directed all the concerned authorities to preserve all the record pertaining to steps taken to minimize smug and rose for the day.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021