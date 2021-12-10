ANL 11.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-6.37%)
ASC 12.24 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.25%)
ASL 13.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.6%)
BOP 8.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 5.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.03%)
FCCL 17.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.85%)
FFBL 23.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.9%)
FFL 9.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-6.79%)
FNEL 8.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-7.91%)
GGGL 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-5.7%)
GGL 24.62 Decreased By ▼ -1.74 (-6.6%)
HUMNL 5.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-4.44%)
JSCL 14.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.33%)
KAPCO 31.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.96%)
KEL 3.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.81%)
MDTL 2.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.44%)
MLCF 31.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-3.21%)
NETSOL 89.50 Decreased By ▼ -5.18 (-5.47%)
PACE 3.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.7%)
PAEL 20.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.81%)
PIBTL 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.4%)
POWER 6.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.6%)
PRL 11.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-3.5%)
PTC 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
SILK 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.84%)
SNGP 36.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-2.56%)
TELE 14.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-5.14%)
TRG 95.94 Increased By ▲ 2.23 (2.38%)
UNITY 22.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-2.96%)
WTL 1.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-4.35%)
BR100 4,441 Decreased By ▼ -46.3 (-1.03%)
BR30 17,477 Decreased By ▼ -303.7 (-1.71%)
KSE100 43,519 Decreased By ▼ -328 (-0.75%)
KSE30 16,957 Decreased By ▼ -92.3 (-0.54%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,803
1024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,288,053
35024hr
Sindh
477,299
Punjab
443,682
Balochistan
33,519
Islamabad
108,022
KPK
180,514
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 10, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

LHC directs govt to engage foreign experts to control smog

Recorder Report 10 Dec 2021

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court has directed the government to engage some foreign experts to control smog. The court adjourned the proceedings in some identical petitions till December 14 filed against increase in pollution in the provincial city.

Earlier, the court appreciated the commissioner Lahore on his performance to control smog in the city and asked him to take further steps and asked the government not to transfer him for next two months.

The commissioner, however, said he better performed due to the support of Chief Minister Punjab and Chief Secretary Punjab. He said it was too difficult to seal the smog-emitting factories but police supported in such actions.

The Additional Director General Pakistan Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) informed the court that they had launched awareness campaign about smug. The LDA counsel also informed the court that they had imposed fine on a large number of people against encroachments.

The Judicial Water Commission also informed the court that plants were planted on 18 places to minimize pollution in the city. The court directed all the concerned authorities to preserve all the record pertaining to steps taken to minimize smug and rose for the day.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Lahore High Court smog PDMA

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

Comments are closed.

LHC directs govt to engage foreign experts to control smog

Sino-US ‘cold war’: Pakistan ‘will not’ take sides

Guddu power plant damage: Power Div wants ‘independent’ probe

IMF, 10 countries simulate cyber attack on global financial system

Bank account attachment: IHC restrains FBR from affecting FED recovery

Pakistan reports first case of Omicron variant

ECC set to consider policies for auto industry, SMEs

Price hike ‘Ghabrana nahi hay’

National grid: Govt to increase KE quota

No military bases offered to China in Gwadar: NSA

Biden rings the alarm on state of democracy worldwide

Read more stories