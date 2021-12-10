ANL 11.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-6.37%)
ASC 12.24 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.25%)
ASL 13.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.6%)
BOP 8.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 5.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.03%)
FCCL 17.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.85%)
FFBL 23.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.9%)
FFL 9.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-6.79%)
FNEL 8.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-7.91%)
GGGL 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-5.7%)
GGL 24.62 Decreased By ▼ -1.74 (-6.6%)
HUMNL 5.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-4.44%)
JSCL 14.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.33%)
KAPCO 31.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.96%)
KEL 3.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.81%)
MDTL 2.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.44%)
MLCF 31.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-3.21%)
NETSOL 89.50 Decreased By ▼ -5.18 (-5.47%)
PACE 3.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.7%)
PAEL 20.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.81%)
PIBTL 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.4%)
POWER 6.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.6%)
PRL 11.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-3.5%)
PTC 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
SILK 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.84%)
SNGP 36.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-2.56%)
TELE 14.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-5.14%)
TRG 95.94 Increased By ▲ 2.23 (2.38%)
UNITY 22.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-2.96%)
WTL 1.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-4.35%)
BR100 4,441 Decreased By ▼ -46.3 (-1.03%)
BR30 17,477 Decreased By ▼ -303.7 (-1.71%)
KSE100 43,519 Decreased By ▼ -328 (-0.75%)
KSE30 16,957 Decreased By ▼ -92.3 (-0.54%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,803
1024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,288,053
35024hr
Sindh
477,299
Punjab
443,682
Balochistan
33,519
Islamabad
108,022
KPK
180,514
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 10, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Pakistan condemns extra-judicial killings in IIOJK

Recorder Report 10 Dec 2021

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan, on Thursday, strongly condemned extra-judicial killing of three more Kashmiris by Indian occupation forces in Shopian, in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) the other day.

According to a Foreign Office statement, the Indian occupation forces have martyred at least 40 Kashmiris in fake encounters and so-called “cordon and search operations” since 1 October 2021.

It stated that the military crackdown and the extra-judicial killings in fake encounters and staged operations in the IIOJK reflect the extremist anti-Muslim designs of the “Hindutva” inspired extremist BJP-RSS combine in India.

“Persisting with their callous behaviour and violations of human rights and international humanitarian law, the Indian occupation forces are also refusing to hand over the mortal remains of the martyred Kashmiris to their families,” it stated, adding that it is also reprehensible that the BJP authorities in the IIOJK have denied Kashmiri Muslims their basic religious rights to offer Jumma prayers at the historic Jamia Masjid Srinagar for the last several weeks.

Through the statement, Pakistan called upon the international community to take immediate notice of India’s state-terrorism in the IIOJK, adding that India’s ongoing, systematic and widespread human rights violations in the IIOJK warrant investigation by a UN Commission of Inquiry, as recommended by the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) in its reports of 2018 and 2019.

“Pakistan also urges the international community to play its role for a just and peaceful resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with the relevant UNSC resolutions and wishes of the Kashmiri people for durable peace and stability in the region,” it added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Foreign Office IIOJK Kashmiris humanitarian law

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

Comments are closed.

Pakistan condemns extra-judicial killings in IIOJK

Sino-US ‘cold war’: Pakistan ‘will not’ take sides

Guddu power plant damage: Power Div wants ‘independent’ probe

IMF, 10 countries simulate cyber attack on global financial system

Bank account attachment: IHC restrains FBR from affecting FED recovery

Pakistan reports first case of Omicron variant

ECC set to consider policies for auto industry, SMEs

Price hike ‘Ghabrana nahi hay’

National grid: Govt to increase KE quota

No military bases offered to China in Gwadar: NSA

Biden rings the alarm on state of democracy worldwide

Read more stories