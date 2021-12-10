There must be no compromise on law, order: Elahi

LAHORE: Provincial Law Minister Muhammad Basharat Raja and Punjab Minister for Colonies and Culture Khayal Ahmad separately called on acting Governor Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi, here at Governor’s House on Wednesday and discussed various important issues including law & order situation, Sialkot incident and political situation.

Raja Basharat briefed the acting Governor Punjab regarding law and order in the province. He also shared views about new legislation in the Punjab Assembly. Khayal Ahmad apprised the acting governor about salient features of Punjab cultural policy. He also shared views about measures to promote culture in the province.

Elahi said on the occasion that ensuring law & order and protecting life and property of the citizens is the responsibility of the government, hence, all possible steps should be taken to fulfill this responsibility.

He said that no compromise should be made on the law and order situation in the province and special attention must be paid to the best legislation in the public interest. Elahi said that in order to prevent the recurrence of incidents like Sialkot tragedy, it was necessary to bring those involved in this incident to justice as soon as possible.

