Indian shares end higher

BENGALURU: Indian shares closed higher on Thursday, climbing for a third consecutive session aided by gains in consumer and metal stocks, a day after the central bank left key interest rates unchanged in line with expectations.

At the closing bell, the blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex were up 0.27% each at 17,516.85 and 58,807.13, respectively. Both indexes are set to log their second consecutive weekly gain. The Nifty FMCG index ended 1.44% higher led by strong gains in cigarettes-to-hotel conglomerate ITC. ITC shares witnessed their best day in nearly three months and were up 4.9%.

The Nifty metal index closed 0.62% higher. The Nifty bank index, which fell over 1% during the day, pared some losses to close 0.54% lower.

“While RBI’s MPC decision was in line with what we had estimated, the markets have priced it in and are now watching out for the US jobs report as well as India’s retail inflation numbers,” said Narendra Solanki, head of equity research at Anand Rathi Investment Services.