ANL 11.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-6.37%)
ASC 12.24 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.25%)
ASL 13.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.6%)
BOP 8.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 5.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.03%)
FCCL 17.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.85%)
FFBL 23.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.9%)
FFL 9.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-6.79%)
FNEL 8.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-7.91%)
GGGL 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-5.7%)
GGL 24.62 Decreased By ▼ -1.74 (-6.6%)
HUMNL 5.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-4.44%)
JSCL 14.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.33%)
KAPCO 31.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.96%)
KEL 3.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.81%)
MDTL 2.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.44%)
MLCF 31.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-3.21%)
NETSOL 89.50 Decreased By ▼ -5.18 (-5.47%)
PACE 3.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.7%)
PAEL 20.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.81%)
PIBTL 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.4%)
POWER 6.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.6%)
PRL 11.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-3.5%)
PTC 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
SILK 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.84%)
SNGP 36.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-2.56%)
TELE 14.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-5.14%)
TRG 95.94 Increased By ▲ 2.23 (2.38%)
UNITY 22.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-2.96%)
WTL 1.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-4.35%)
BR100 4,441 Decreased By ▼ -46.3 (-1.03%)
BR30 17,477 Decreased By ▼ -303.7 (-1.71%)
KSE100 43,519 Decreased By ▼ -328 (-0.75%)
KSE30 16,957 Decreased By ▼ -92.3 (-0.54%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,803
1024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,288,053
35024hr
Sindh
477,299
Punjab
443,682
Balochistan
33,519
Islamabad
108,022
KPK
180,514
TSX slips

Reuters 10 Dec 2021

TORONTO: Canada’s main stock index slipped on Thursday, after energy stocks fell tracking oil prices, and as miners were pressured by a 9% slide in Kinross Gold after its $1.42 billion buyout bid for Great Bear.

At 09:41 a.m. ET (1441 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was down 75.81 points, or 0.36%, at 21,001.54, extending losses for a second straight session.

Miner Kinross Gold Corp fell 9% and to the bottom of the TSX index, after the company said it would buy gold explorer Great Bear Resources Ltd for about C$1.8 billion ($1.42 billion), eyeing its Dixie project, a potentially long-life mine complex.

Great Bear’s shares jumped 24.3%.

The energy sector dropped 1.7% as oil prices fell on worries that measures by some governments to slow the spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant could hit demand.

A ratings downgrade on two Chinese property developers also stoked fears over the economic health of the world’s biggest oil importer.

The materials sector, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 1.7% as gold futures fell 0.2 ahead of US inflation data due Friday that could influence the Federal Reserve’s stance on interest rate hikes.

TSX Toronto Stock Exchange S&P Omicron coronavirus variant

