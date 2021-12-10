KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (December 9, 2021).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 43,518.84 High: 43,997.73 Low: 43,273.76 Net Change: (-) 328.03 Volume (000): 97,403 Value (000): 6,878,884 Makt Cap (000) 1,798,631,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,352.16 NET CH. (-) 91.35 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,260.42 NET CH. (-) 167.46 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 9,905.99 NET CH. (-) 109.18 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,420.64 NET CH. (-) 28.56 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,791.97 NET CH. (+) 35.05 ------------------------------------ BR TECH. & COMM. ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,827.37 NET CH. (-) 28.42 ------------------------------------ As on: 9-December-2021 ====================================

