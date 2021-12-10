Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (December 9, 2021). ==================================== BR...
10 Dec 2021
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (December 9, 2021).
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
BRINDEX100
Day Close: 43,518.84
High: 43,997.73
Low: 43,273.76
Net Change: (-) 328.03
Volume (000): 97,403
Value (000): 6,878,884
Makt Cap (000) 1,798,631,000
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
Day Close: 8,352.16
NET CH. (-) 91.35
BR CEMENT
Day Close: 5,260.42
NET CH. (-) 167.46
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
Day Close: 9,905.99
NET CH. (-) 109.18
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
Day Close: 5,420.64
NET CH. (-) 28.56
BR OIL AND GAS
Day Close: 3,791.97
NET CH. (+) 35.05
BR TECH. & COMM.
Day Close: 3,827.37
NET CH. (-) 28.42
As on: 9-December-2021
These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com. For further information please visit www.khistocks.com
