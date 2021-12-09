ANL 11.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-6.37%)
ASC 12.24 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.25%)
ASL 13.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.6%)
BOP 8.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 5.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.03%)
FCCL 17.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.85%)
FFBL 23.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.9%)
FFL 9.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-6.79%)
FNEL 8.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-7.91%)
GGGL 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-5.7%)
GGL 24.62 Decreased By ▼ -1.74 (-6.6%)
HUMNL 5.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-4.44%)
JSCL 14.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.33%)
KAPCO 31.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.96%)
KEL 3.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.81%)
MDTL 2.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.44%)
MLCF 31.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-3.21%)
NETSOL 89.50 Decreased By ▼ -5.18 (-5.47%)
PACE 3.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.7%)
PAEL 20.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.81%)
PIBTL 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.4%)
POWER 6.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.6%)
PRL 11.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-3.5%)
PTC 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
SILK 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.84%)
SNGP 36.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-2.56%)
TELE 14.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-5.14%)
TRG 95.94 Increased By ▲ 2.23 (2.38%)
UNITY 22.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-2.96%)
WTL 1.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-4.35%)
BR100 4,441 Decreased By ▼ -46.3 (-1.03%)
BR30 17,477 Decreased By ▼ -303.7 (-1.71%)
KSE100 43,539 Decreased By ▼ -307.4 (-0.7%)
KSE30 16,960 Decreased By ▼ -89.6 (-0.53%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,793
924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,287,703
31024hr
Sindh
477,119
Punjab
443,610
Balochistan
33,514
Islamabad
107,989
KPK
180,471
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 09, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

China shares rise as cooler factory inflation boosts stimulus hopes

Reuters 09 Dec 2021

SHANGHAI: China shares rose on Thursday for a third consecutive session, as slowing factory-gate inflation added to investor hopes that policymakers may be able to act to boost slowing economic growth.

** China's factory-gate inflation cooled slightly in November, driven by a government crackdown on runaway commodity prices and an easing power crunch, potentially giving policymakers some latitude to unleash more stimulus.

** At the close, the Shanghai Composite index was up 0.98% at 3,673.04, taking gains for the week to more than 1.8%. ** The blue-chip CSI300 index jumped 1.66%, marking a more than 3.6% rise for the week so far.

** The financial sector subindex rose 1.55%, the consumer staples sector added 1.78% and the healthcare subindex gained 2.58%.

** The real estate index jumped 2.42% as hopes of a managed debt restructuring at developer China Evergrande Group calmed fears of a messy corporate collapse after it missed a debt payment deadline this week.

** The rights of shareholders and creditors of Evergrande will be "fully respected" based on their legal seniorities, central bank governor Yi Gang said on Thursday.

** The smaller Shenzhen index ended 0.84% higher and the start-up board ChiNext Composite index rose 1.011%.

** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index was firmer by 0.7%, while Japan's Nikkei index closed 0.47% lower.

** The yuan eased to 6.3444 per US dollar from its close on Wednesday of 6.3438 despite its daily midpoint fixing being set at a three-and-a-half-year high, but remained near its highest levels since May 2018.

** So far this year, the Shanghai stock index has gained 5.8% and the CSI300 has fallen 2.5%, while China's H-share index listed in Hong Kong is down 19.4%. Shanghai stocks have risen 3.06% this month.

China shares

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

China shares rise as cooler factory inflation boosts stimulus hopes

Pakistan wants to unite people, does not want to become part of any political bloc: PM

Roshan Digital Account: Inflows climb above $2.9bn in November this year

West Indies team arrives in Karachi for T20Is, ODIs

Market anticipates another major hike in policy rate

Edible oils: Ministry asked to go for low-priced imports

Fast-track basis: China, Pakistan agree to promote investment, industrial cooperation

Rapid-fire Head century puts Australia in firm command

India defence chief among 13 dead in helicopter crash

Power Div authorised to recover ‘excess profit’ from NCPL

Azerbaijan says soldier killed in clashes with Armenia

Read more stories