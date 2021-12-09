ANL 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-5.98%)
ASC 12.28 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.57%)
ASL 13.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.98%)
BOP 8.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.35%)
BYCO 5.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 17.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.83%)
FFBL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.36%)
FFL 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-5.09%)
FNEL 8.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-6.28%)
GGGL 14.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-4.68%)
GGL 25.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-5.12%)
HUMNL 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-4.27%)
JSCL 14.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.33%)
KAPCO 31.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.92%)
KEL 3.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.11%)
MDTL 1.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-5.77%)
MLCF 31.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-2.9%)
NETSOL 90.20 Decreased By ▼ -4.48 (-4.73%)
PACE 3.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.7%)
PAEL 20.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-3.9%)
PIBTL 7.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.18%)
POWER 6.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.28%)
PRL 11.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-4.8%)
PTC 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
SILK 1.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 36.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-2.35%)
TELE 14.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-4.63%)
TRG 92.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-0.79%)
UNITY 22.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.57%)
WTL 1.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-3.86%)
BR100 4,426 Decreased By ▼ -60.9 (-1.36%)
BR30 17,423 Decreased By ▼ -357.5 (-2.01%)
KSE100 43,394 Decreased By ▼ -453.3 (-1.03%)
KSE30 16,893 Decreased By ▼ -156.7 (-0.92%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,793
924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,287,703
31024hr
Sindh
477,119
Punjab
443,610
Balochistan
33,514
Islamabad
107,989
KPK
180,471
Tokyo shares close lower on profit-taking

AFP 09 Dec 2021

TOKYO: Tokyo shares gave up early gains and closed lower Thursday on profit-taking, despite recent rallies in US and Japanese markets.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index dipped 0.47 percent or 135.15 points to end at 28,725.47, while the broader Topix index lost 0.57 percent or 11.45 points to 1,990.79.

"There was a moment when the Nikkei index moved into positive territory... but it fell on profit-taking and the market lost a sense of direction," Okasan Online Securities said in a note.

Wall Street stocks were up for a second straight session as investors cheered early indications that the latest Covid-19 variant may be less severe than earlier versions, with the tech-rich Nasdaq enjoying a three-percent jump.

The dollar fetched 113.60 yen in Asian trade, against 113.68 yen in New York late Wednesday.

In Tokyo trading, automakers ended lower after a report said two Japanese carmakers are being sued by a US-based patent management company for alleged infringement on patents covering in-vehicle communication technologies.

Toyota lost 0.55 percent to 2,056.5 yen, Honda fell 1.11 percent to 3,201 yen and Nissan dropped 2.25 percent to 555.7 yen.

Sony Group shrank 1.40 percent to 14,070 yen while industrial robot maker Fanuc tumbled 1.83 percent to 24,050 yen.

SoftBank Group gained 1.05 percent to 5,551 yen.

Nikkei 225 index Tokyo shares

