ANL 11.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-5.42%)
ASC 12.30 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.74%)
ASL 13.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.98%)
BOP 8.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 5.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 17.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.83%)
FFBL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.36%)
FFL 9.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-5.39%)
FNEL 8.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-6.28%)
GGGL 13.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-5.29%)
GGL 24.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-5.2%)
HUMNL 5.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.59%)
JSCL 14.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.33%)
KAPCO 31.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.83%)
KEL 3.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.11%)
MDTL 2.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-3.85%)
MLCF 31.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-2.65%)
NETSOL 90.50 Decreased By ▼ -4.18 (-4.41%)
PACE 3.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.7%)
PAEL 20.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-4.14%)
PIBTL 7.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.18%)
POWER 6.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.76%)
PRL 11.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-4.88%)
PTC 8.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.58%)
SILK 1.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 36.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-2.35%)
TELE 14.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-4.57%)
TRG 93.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.33%)
UNITY 22.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-2.96%)
WTL 1.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-3.86%)
BR100 4,431 Decreased By ▼ -56.5 (-1.26%)
BR30 17,437 Decreased By ▼ -343.3 (-1.93%)
KSE100 43,423 Decreased By ▼ -424.3 (-0.97%)
KSE30 16,908 Decreased By ▼ -141.3 (-0.83%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,793
924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,287,703
31024hr
Sindh
477,119
Punjab
443,610
Balochistan
33,514
Islamabad
107,989
KPK
180,471
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 09, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Australia, NZ dollars extend rally, strong yuan lends a hand

Reuters 09 Dec 2021

SYDNEY: The Australian and New Zealand dollars continued to benefit from improving global risk sentiment on Thursday as investors counted on Omicron being "mild", while a surge in the Chinese yuan provided an extra tailwind.

The Aussie was holding firm at $0.7166, having rallied another 0.7% overnight to as far as $0.7183. That puts it some way from the recent 13-month trough of $0.6994, though more resistance now lies around $0.7210.

The kiwi dollar stood at $0.6803, after rising 0.3% overnight before meeting resistance at $0.6818. It needs to clear $0.6867 to be on a firmer footing.

"The A$ has exceeded our $0.7150 target, and a close above $0.7180/90 would suggest that it can keep on pushing higher," said Richard Franulovich, head of FX strategy at Westpac.

One supporting factor, he noted, was the recent run of upbeat trade data from China, along with stimulus steps from Beijing to underpin the economy and the property sector.

The market had responded by pushing the yuan to a three-year high on the US dollar, lifting the Aussie as investors use it as a liquid proxy for the Chinese currency.

While the spread of Omicron remained a concern, having forced the UK to impose tougher restrictions, markets were choosing to focus on reports the variant was not putting many people into hospital and that vaccines were still effective.

That outlook has seen safe haven bonds surrender some gains this week, with 10-year yields reaching 1.70% compared to a low of 1.518% on Monday.

Local bonds have still managed to outperform Treasuries, with the spread over US debt at 17 basis points compared to 33 basis points at the start of December.

New Zealand dollars Australian banks

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

Australia, NZ dollars extend rally, strong yuan lends a hand

Edible oils: Ministry asked to go for low-priced imports

India defence chief among 13 dead in helicopter crash

Power Div authorised to recover ‘excess profit’ from NCPL

Fast-track basis: China, Pakistan agree to promote investment, industrial cooperation

Fitch foresees further hike in interest rate

US Summit for Democracy: Pakistan declines to participate

Pakistan Army condoles death of Bipin Rawat, others

Australia's Travis Head hits first century of Ashes series

Veolia, Suez $14.7bn tie-up to win EU antitrust approval

PM launches mega health programme for KP

Read more stories