ANL 12.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.98%)
ASC 12.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.82%)
ASL 13.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.36%)
BOP 8.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.58%)
BYCO 5.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.19%)
FCCL 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.97%)
FFBL 23.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.18%)
FFL 9.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.8%)
FNEL 8.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-3.47%)
GGGL 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-5.02%)
GGL 25.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-3.22%)
HUMNL 5.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.56%)
JSCL 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2%)
KAPCO 31.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.7%)
KEL 3.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.3%)
MDTL 1.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-4.81%)
MLCF 31.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-1.82%)
NETSOL 90.32 Decreased By ▼ -4.36 (-4.6%)
PACE 3.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.46%)
PAEL 20.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-3.33%)
PIBTL 7.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.77%)
POWER 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.8%)
PRL 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-3.99%)
PTC 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
SILK 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.84%)
SNGP 37.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.9%)
TELE 14.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-4.5%)
TRG 91.23 Decreased By ▼ -2.48 (-2.65%)
UNITY 22.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-2.52%)
WTL 2.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-3.38%)
BR100 4,449 Decreased By ▼ -37.7 (-0.84%)
BR30 17,415 Decreased By ▼ -365.6 (-2.06%)
KSE100 43,590 Decreased By ▼ -256.4 (-0.58%)
KSE30 16,959 Decreased By ▼ -90.9 (-0.53%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,793
924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,287,703
31024hr
Sindh
477,119
Punjab
443,610
Balochistan
33,514
Islamabad
107,989
KPK
180,471
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 09, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Veolia, Suez $14.7bn tie-up to win EU antitrust approval

Reuters Updated 09 Dec 2021

BRUSSELS/PARIS: French waste and water management companies Veolia and Suez are set to secure EU antitrust approval for their 13 billion euro ($14.7 billion) tie-up, which will help them compete with Chinese rivals, people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

The deal, agreed in April, followed a months-long bitter spat which included a court clash and Suez setting up a foundation to ring-fence its French water business from Veolia, later abandoned after the two reached an agreement.

Veolia shares doubled gains after the Reuters story was published, and were up 1.2% in late trade. Suez shares also rose and were 0.3% higher.

To allay European Commission competition concerns, the companies will spin off Suez’s French water and waste activities and some international assets into a new entity called “New Suez”.

New Suez, whose shareholders are Meridiam and Global Infrastructure Partners, state-backed Caisse des Depots and CNP Assurances, is now being reviewed by the EU competition enforcer as a simplified merger deal, meaning approval is very likely to be a foregone conclusion.

Additional remedies include the sale of some Veolia small industrial water treatment assets and mobile units to assist customers as well as Suez’s assets in the field of industrial hazardous waste treatment, the sources said.

The Commission, which is scheduled to decide by Dec. 14, declined to comment.

The deal hit a hurdle in Britain on Tuesday after the country’s antitrust watchdog warned of less competition and higher bills for regional authorities and gave the companies five days to offer remedies to address its concerns.

Still, the companies have already secured regulatory clearances in 14 out of 18 countries worldwide.

European Commission Veolia and Suez French water business

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

Veolia, Suez $14.7bn tie-up to win EU antitrust approval

Edible oils: Ministry asked to go for low-priced imports

India defence chief among 13 dead in helicopter crash

Power Div authorised to recover ‘excess profit’ from NCPL

Fast-track basis: China, Pakistan agree to promote investment, industrial cooperation

Fitch foresees further hike in interest rate

Pakistan Army condoles death of Bipin Rawat, others

PM launches mega health programme for KP

RLNG price reduced

US Summit for Democracy: Pakistan declines to participate

Read more stories