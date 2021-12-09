ANL 12.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.98%)
RLNG price reduced

Recorder Report Updated 09 Dec 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA), on Wednesday, reduced the price of RLNG for December by around $3 per mmbtu as compared with November 2021.

According to an OGRA notification, the new price of RLNG for December is determined at $12.3769 per mmbtu for the consumers of the Sui Northern Gas Pipeline Limited (SNGPL), which served Punjab, Islamabad, KP, and some parts of Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

For the consumers on the Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGCL) system, the price of RLNG is worked out $12.6238 per mmbtu, which served Sindh and Balochistan.

The price of RLNG for the consumers of the SNGPL was $15.6791 per mmbtu and $15.4259 per mmbtu for the consumers of the SSGCL for the month of November.

SNGPL, SSGCL consumers: Ogra fixes provisional RLNG prices for Sept

The decrease in RLNG prices for December is noticed by $2.8743 per mmbtu at transmission and $3.0553 per mmbtu at distribution network of the SNGPL and $2.8605 per mmbtu at transmission and $4.0490 per mmbtu at distribution of the SSGCL.

The tariff for December is based at 10 LNG cargos.

Eight cargos were imported by Pakistan State Oil (PSO) under long-term agreements and two cargoes were spot purchased by the Pakistan LNG Ltd (PLL).

The average RLNG price was registered $9.4809 per mmbtu for spot purchase by the PLL and $10.1068 per mmbtu for PSO.

