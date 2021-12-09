ANL 12.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-4.49%)
ASC 12.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.73%)
ASL 13.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.19%)
BOP 8.55 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.66%)
BYCO 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.67%)
FCCL 17.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.85%)
FFBL 23.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.29%)
FFL 10.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.38%)
FNEL 9.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.05%)
GGGL 14.74 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (4.54%)
GGL 26.36 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.76%)
HUMNL 5.85 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.92%)
JSCL 15.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 31.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.48%)
KEL 3.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.48%)
MDTL 2.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.95%)
MLCF 32.44 Decreased By ▼ -1.16 (-3.45%)
NETSOL 94.68 Increased By ▲ 3.73 (4.1%)
PACE 4.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.41%)
PAEL 21.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.45%)
PIBTL 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.68%)
POWER 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.95%)
PRL 12.29 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.07%)
PTC 8.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.69%)
SILK 1.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 37.84 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.11%)
TELE 15.55 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (8.36%)
TRG 93.71 Increased By ▲ 6.53 (7.49%)
UNITY 22.98 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (4.64%)
WTL 2.07 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.97%)
BR100 4,487 Increased By ▲ 14.3 (0.32%)
BR30 17,781 Increased By ▲ 186.4 (1.06%)
KSE100 43,847 Decreased By ▼ -6.6 (-0.02%)
KSE30 17,049 Increased By ▲ 43.7 (0.26%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,793
924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,287,703
31024hr
Sindh
477,119
Punjab
443,610
Balochistan
33,514
Islamabad
107,989
KPK
180,471
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 09, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Govt imposes moratorium on provision of additional funds to BISP

Mushtaq Ghumman 09 Dec 2021

ISLAMABAD: The government has imposed moratorium on provision of additional funds for Benazir Income Support Fund (BISP) during the current fiscal year, due to financial crunch, sources close to Secretary Finance told Business Recorder.

On December 1, 2201, the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the cabinet was briefed about inclusion of beneficiaries under the 2nd phase of Ehsas Emergency Cash (EEC-2) program submitted by the Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Division.

The Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Division apprised the ECC that exited beneficiaries of Ehsaas Kafaalat Programme with PMT score between 29.01 and 37 under the recent National Socio- Economic Registry (NSER) survey may be included in EEC-2, while keeping the total number of disbursed beneficiaries within the limit of four million. The ECC was informed that these beneficiaries were proposed to be provided one-time emergency cash assistance of Rs 12,000/- per beneficiary on first come first served basis while keeping the number of beneficiaries within four million as already approved.

Rs250bn set aside for BISP

During the ensuing discussion, the Finance Secretary stated that the government is facing financial crunch at the moment. The saving of Rs. 6 billion could be used to bridge gaps in other such programs.

On a query from the Advisor on Finance and Revenue, Shaukat Tarin, who is also Chairman of Technical Advisory Sub-Committee of the ECC, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation, Dr. Sania Nishtar stated that BISP will remain within its approved budget and also gave the commitment that no additional budget will be demanded in future, as well. On the basis of the commitment by the SAPM, the Finance Division agreed to the proposal. The meeting was also informed that the Technical Advisory Sub-Committee of the ECC deliberated on the case in its meeting held on December 01, 2021 and recommended the proposal of the summary, Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Division, subject to observance of the Finance Division’s comments.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

ECC BISP NSER Ehsas Emergency Cash

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

Comments are closed.

Govt imposes moratorium on provision of additional funds to BISP

India defence chief among 13 dead in helicopter crash

Power Div authorised to recover ‘excess profit’ from NCPL

Fast-track basis: China, Pakistan agree to promote investment, industrial cooperation

Fitch foresees further hike in interest rate

Pakistan Army condoles death of Bipin Rawat, others

Veolia, Suez $14.7bn tie-up to win EU antitrust approval

PM launches mega health programme for KP

RLNG price reduced

US Summit for Democracy: Pakistan declines to participate

COAS for maintaining high vigil to guard against any threat: Commanders vow zero tolerance for incidents like Sialkot lynching

Read more stories