Balochistan quota: Antecedents of employees will be verified

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly Standing Committee on Cabinet Secretariat has decided for verification of the antecedents of all those recruited on Balochistan quota through the NADRA to check their veracity.

The committee met with MNA Kishwer Zehra in the chair at Parliament House on Wednesday.

The committee discussed Balochistan quota, the Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2018(Amendment in Article 27) moved by Alia Kamran, the Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2019 (Amendment of Article 27) moved by MNA Salahuddin, and issues regarding Establishment Division.

The committee has also called for details of recruitments made on Balochistan quota.

The committee also decided for verification of the antecedents of all those recruited on such quota through NADRA to check their veracity.

The committee, while discussing starred question moved by Agha Hasan Baloch, MNA regarding non-implementation of provincial quota of Balochistan referred to it by the House, observed that there was a general impression that provincial quota was not been implemented, resulting in generating a feeling of deprivation among youth in the province.

The committee asked the Establishment Division to provide details of recruitments made against Balochistan quota during the last three years.

The committee also decided to get the said data verified from the NADRA, so as to know whether the people recruited were genuinely from Balochistan or otherwise.

The committee members said that there is a law against recruitment on fake domiciles in federal departments on Balochistan quota. They said that the Committee would defend the rights of the people of Balochistan in accordance with the law and the Constitution. They said that there is a need to ensure transparency in the domicile recruitment process.

They said that relevant authorities should formulate procedures to bring transparency in the issuance of domiciles. They claimed that that Balochistan’s quota allocated in the federation is not being implemented.

The committee decided to call Secretary Law and Justice Division in its next meeting to know the reasons behind delay in getting the Constitutional Amendments through regarding extension of time period for provincial quotas.

The committee observed that the Cabinet Committee on Disposal of Legislative Business had considerably delayed the issue.

The committee further observed that two Constitutional Amendment Bills moved by Aliya Kamran and Salah Uddin Ayubi, MNAs were pending with the committee for disposal since its inception.

The committee, while discussing proposal for restructuring of Staff Welfare Organisation under the Establishment Division observed that the organisation needed to be restructured along modern lines to make its reliant and able to deliver service to the federal government employees.

The committee further observed that there was duplication of functions in various organisations related to welfare of federal government employees.

The committee chairperson called for consolidation of all such welfare-related activities under one organisation. The committee directed the Establishment Division to bring a comprehensive proposal of restructuring of the organisation in the next meeting of the committee.

The representative of the Establishment Division apprised that a proposal had been prepared by the Management Services Wing of the Division and the same would be presented before the committee in its next meeting.

The committee directed the secretary Establishment Division to come up with comprehensive details regarding Balochistan quota in the next meeting.

The meeting was attended by MNAs Tahir Sadiq, Aamir Talat Gopang, Uzma Riaz, Rasheed Ahmad Khan, Ahmad Raza Maneka, Rana Iradat Sharif Khan, Shahnaz Saleem, Seema Mohiuddin Jameeli, Raza Rabbani Khar, Mir Ghulam Ali Talpur, Syed Mehmood Shah, Mohsin Dawar, movers Aliya Kamran, Salah Uddin Ayubi, Agha Hasan Baloch, and senior officers of the Establishment Division and its attached departments.

